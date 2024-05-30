MPD Searching for Suspects in Southwest Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an armed carjacking in Southwest.

On May 25, 2024, at approximately 3:38 p.m., the victim reported being in a vehicle in the 600 block of 4th Street, Southwest. Multiple suspects approached the vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle and turn over the keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene with the vehicle.

Two of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24078826