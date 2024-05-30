DFPI Launches Investor Center to Empower Californians to Take Control of Their Financial Futures

Download this press release (PDF)

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced today the launch of its new Investor Center, a website dedicated to promoting financial literacy, investor resources, and collaborative education in partnership with nonprofits, educators, and community-based organizations.

This no-cost resource, funded by a generous grant from the Investor Protection Trust (IPT), empowers individuals of all experience levels to learn more about investing, protect themselves from frauds and scams, and make informed financial decisions. Access the Investor Center at dfpi.ca.gov/investors.

“Investing is a pathway to building generational wealth and increasing economic mobility,” says DFPI Commissioner Cloey Hewlett. “The DFPI’s Investor Center provides California investors and community-based organizations with a trusted platform to gain the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the investment landscape with confidence.”

The Investor Center offers a wealth of educational resources and information, including:

Free financial education courses covering a wide range of financial topics including budgeting, managing debt, investment basics, risks, and more. Users can register for a free account, save their learning progress, and access courses on their computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Investment education and resource materials for educators, financial professionals, and community partners to share with their clients and communities.

Investment news, alerts, events, and lists of key financial terms and investment definitions.

For educators, financial professionals, and community partners, the DFPI is hosting two webinars to highlight and tour the Investor Center, its capabilities, and show how its information and resources can be used to inform investors. The Empower Your Community with the DFPI’s Investor Center webinar will be hosted on June 10 at 11 a.m. and again on June 20 at 2 p.m.

Additionally, the DFPI is available to partner with professionals and organizations to host investment presentations and educational workshops for their consumers, clients, and communities. Interested organizations can contact the DFPI Outreach team at dfpi.ca.gov/investors to schedule an event.

About the IPT

The Investor Protection Trust (IPT) is a nonprofit organization devoted to independent and unbiased investor education, research, and support of investor protection efforts. Since 1993, the IPT has worked at the state and national level to provide the independent, objective investor education that Americans need to make informed investment decisions. The IPT is an independent organization that is funded by donations and does not advertise, promote any business, or sell personal information. Learn more at investorprotection.org.

About DFPI

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) protects consumers, regulates financial services, and fosters responsible innovation. The DFPI protects consumers by establishing and enforcing financial regulations that promote transparency and accountability. We empower all Californians to access a fair and equitable financial marketplace through education and preventing potential risks, fraud, and abuse. Learn more at dfpi.ca.gov.