Debbi DiMaggio with Corcoran Icon Properties Launches Podcast "Mastering The Art of Real Estate”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties is delighted to announce the launch of “Mastering the Art of Real Estate,” a new podcast hosted by renowned real estate expert and four-time published author Debbi DiMaggio. The podcast streams live every Friday at 11 AM PST on Bold Brave TV, YouTube, and Facebook, and it can be found everywhere else podcasts are streamed.

With nearly 35 years of experience, Debbi DiMaggio is committed to helping her clients navigate the complex real estate market and mentoring others on their paths to success. As a top 1.5% Realtor nationwide, four-time author, and dedicated mentor, DiMaggio brings unparalleled knowledge and passion to each podcast episode. “Mastering the Art of Real Estate” aims to provide expert advice and inspiration to listeners, whether buying or selling a home or somewhere in between.

“After years of working closely with clients and mentoring new agents, I’m excited to share my insights and experiences through this podcast,” said DiMaggio. “Real estate is more than just transactions; it’s about finding your passion and living your dream. I hope to inspire and educate our listeners, making their real estate journey a rewarding experience.”

As a full-time Realtor and Partner at Corcoran Icon Properties, DiMaggio dedicates herself to guiding agents toward professional success as a mentor. Additionally, she is a founding member of The DiMaggio Betta Group, contributing her expertise and leadership to the team's accomplishments. Her four published books reflect DiMaggio's multifaceted interests in travel, design, and personal growth. DiMaggio's real estate book, 'The Art of Real Estate,' offers practical advice for buyers and sellers, addressing market trends, agent selection, home marketing, and financial management.

You can stream 'Mastering The Art of Real Estate' anywhere you listen to your podcasts. Debbi DiMaggio can be reached at 510.414.6777 and debbi.dimaggio@corcoranicon.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 20+ office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.