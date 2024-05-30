Pennsylvania Gets It Done: Shapiro Administration Announces UXV Technologies’ First U.S. Production Facility in Cambria County

The Denmark-based company, an innovator in drone and robotics technologies, is opening its first U.S. factory at the JARI Business Park in Johnstown which will create 15 new jobs. The Shapiro Administration is committed to attracting new businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already here – and in 2023, DCED helped 20 international companies locating to Pennsylvania invest more than $489 million and support over 12,600 Pennsylvania jobs.

Johnstown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger welcomed Copenhagen, Denmark-based UXV Technologies — a manufacturer of drones and robotics technologies — to its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

UXV Technologies’ 7,000-square-foot building is located in the Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI) Business Park in Cambria County. Secretary Siger was joined by state and local leaders for today’s event, as well as special guest speaker Prince Joachim of Denmark.

Today’s announcement aligns with Governor Josh Shapiro’s priorities of attracting new businesses to the Commonwealth and retaining those that are already here.

“I’m thrilled that another strong global company like UXV Technologies has selected Pennsylvania as the home of its first U.S. production facility,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is working hard to attract international business and industry to the Commonwealth – and we are proud to help companies come to Pennsylvania and grow here as we help drive innovation on a global scale. UXV Technologies’ facility in Cambria County will spur economic development in our Commonwealth and support our workforce in Cambria County.”

DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) provided support and technical assistance to help the company select Johnstown as the site for its new manufacturing operation. OIBD, through their Regional Export Network Partner in the Southern Alleghenies, is also in the early stages of supporting UXV Technologies’ efforts to sell its Pennsylvania-assembled products into the Canadian market.

In 2023, OIBD supported 643 Pennsylvania companies to export more than $584.6 million worth of products and helped 20 international companies locating to Pennsylvania invest more than $489 million. Through this export and investment work, OIBD has been able to support over 12,600 Pennsylvania jobs.

“JARI is pleased to welcome Steven Friberg and the UXV team to Johnstown,” said Linda Thomson, President of JARI. “We began building a relationship with Steven over five years ago, culminating in attracting this high-technology defense company to our region to begin their U.S. manufacturing operations. UXV is a world-class company, with the most advanced technology, meeting the needs of our allies across the globe. We look forward to UXV joining the Johnstown defense hub.”

UXV Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures drone and robotics technology for a variety of business and government clients, including the defense industry. The company specializes in command and control (ground control stations) solutions and sensors for a wide range of unmanned applications, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs), and subsea remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

“The official opening of UXV Technologies’ factory in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, represents a major milestone for our company,” said Steven Friberg, CEO, UXV Technologies. “This state-of-the-art factory underscores our commitment to investing in Pennsylvania and delivering top-quality products to our customers. As a leader in pioneering technologies for unmanned systems and defense robotics, we are proud to provide cutting-edge products manufactured in the United States.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his 2024-25 budget proposal includes significant investments to build economic prosperity for businesses, workers, and communities.

The Governor’s budget proposal includes $600 million in new and expanded investments that will enhance DCED’s ability to implement Pennsylvania’s new ten-year Economic Development Strategy including: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $25 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors across the Commonwealth; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

