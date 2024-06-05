Child Safety Network™ awards Nite Beams with National Traffic Safety Innovation Award™ and Safe Family Seal of Approval™
Child Safety Network is helping to shine a new light on roadway safety with Nite Beams products. U.S. Air Force Veteran, Native American owned and operated.
We are honored that a giant in public safety like CSN provided us with their Award for Traffic Safety Innovation, and we look forward to preventing accidents and saving lives with CSN.”KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Child Safety Network™ (CSN), after viewing many solutions to improve roadway safety selected to endorse and Award Nite Beams as their “best-in-class” products for roadway safety.
— Michael “Tonto” Alexander, President and Founder of Nite Beams
Nite Beams, LLC (Nite Beams™) a Kalamazoo, Michigan based company, is the leader in "all-weather" innovation for traffic safety recommended and endorsed by Law Enforcement, Fire Departments., School Districts, Public Works, Transportation Departments (“DOT’s”) and others throughout the U.S. and Canada.
CSN announced its collaboration with Nite Beams to reduce roadworker injuries and fatalities among thousands of workers that risk their lives to build, repair and maintain our roads. According to CSN, the CDC and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS.gov), injuries resulting from roadway incidents involving vehicles are the leading cause of work-related deaths.
About three workers die from these crashes each day with hundreds more suffering injuries due to a lack of proper illumination and equipment to prevent motorists from striking roadworkers and their vehicles.
Nite Beams illumination technology alerts motorists well in advance and gives them time to slow down and move over. CSN proudly endorses Nite Beams traffic safety products. In addition, CSN adds its National Safe Family Seal of Approval™ to their unique products.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) also report on the need for improved roadway safety products and keep track of how dangerous it is to be working on the roadways and risk being struck by motorists.
Ward Leber, Founder & CEO of CSN and director for the “National School Bus Safety Month™ (a campaign to protect 500,000 school buses and 25 million students that ride them), is unanimously endorsed by all 100 U.S. Senators. Leber had this to say about Nite Beams:
"CSN proudly endorses this Nite Beams traffic safety product. In addition, CSN adds its National Safe Family Seal of Approval™ to their unique products.
On any given school day hundreds of school buses are stranded on the side of the road, exposing children and motorists to dangerous situations. What Nite Beams has created is an amazing group of products that can provide ample warning time to motorists to slow down and move over. Protecting our students on school buses, enabling school district crossing guards to be seen sooner and at greater distances and even protecting you and your loved ones when you’re s stuck on the road is paramount to CSN."
Leber added: "The old-school flares and orange cones are sixty year-old technologies. They are simply not enough to get the attention of passing motorists when compared to Nite Beams line of patented traffic safety gear."
About CSN:
Child Safety Network (CSN) is a 35-year-old national non-profit organization that leads efforts to prevent children and youth from becoming victims of abuse, abduction, injuries, and exploitation. CSN helps parents raise safer, healthier families through dozens of national programs supported by hundreds of celebrities, corporate sponsors and a unanimous United States Senate. Visit www.CSN.org for more information. Review our Senior Advisory Board at www.CSN.org/about. Donate at www.CSN.org/donate or call us at 800-906-6901.
