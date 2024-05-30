GRACE & End Child Poverty California Applauds Legislature’s Budget Agreement

Urges Adoption of Legislature’s Budget Which Protects Progress in Core Safety Net Programs and Services

PASADENA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statement attributable to Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO, GRACE & End Child Poverty California (ECPCA):

Yesterday, California legislative leaders announced their joint Legislative budget agreement, marking a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to combat poverty in our communities.

The agreement reflects a commitment to reject failed austerity and prioritize proven anti-poverty programs. The safety net is even more important during challenging economic times, safeguarding families who are hit hardest by rising costs of basic needs and who, unlike their wealthier peers, rely more - not less - on public programs as a result.

GRACE and ECPCA extend our gratitude to Senate President Pro Tem McGuire, Assembly Speaker Rivas, Budget Chairs Gabriel and Wiener, and Subcommittee Chairs, Alvarez, Jackson, Laird, Menjivar Padilla, Quirk-Silva, and Weber, for the agreement that prevents permanent and irreversible harm to children living in poverty.

“This joint Legislative budget agreement reflects putting our values first – ensuring every Californian has the resources and opportunities to thrive,” said Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO. “GRACE and ECPCA applaud the Legislature for prioritizing our most vulnerable children and families. Preserving vital safety net programs that provide cash, childcare, food, healthcare, and other supportive services while retaining key investments from the Governor’s budget, will keep us moving forward in the fight to end child and family poverty. It is critical that these are included in the final budget.”

Key actions outlined in the agreement prevent cuts that would worsen already deep, unjust inequities of poverty for communities of color, including:

- Restoring life-saving programs across CalWORKs, child care, IHSS, CalFresh, and other vital anti-poverty programs, and

- Preservation and equitable treatment of the Safety Net Reserve.

GRACE and ECPCA are also excited to see actions taken, even amid the deficit problem, that advance timely and important steps to ending child poverty, including:

- Building on the Governor’s leadership to pursue federal CalWORKs pilots with family-centered changes, which aligns with national guidance calling on states for innovations to ensure tailored engagement and support family well-being

- Strengthen California's nation-leading School Meals For All program by improving Direct Certification to fully maximize federal provisions

GRACE and ECPCA applaud and urge additional action to find savings from smart solutions to public safety through closing empty prisons and permanently making California’s revenue system more equitable by ensuring wealthy corporations pay their fair share.

GRACE and ECPCA urge continued action to restore and advance IMAGINE priorities, including:
- Cut of Free Tax Preparation & Outreach to $12 million, from $20 million,
- Delay of Food For All older adults regardless of immigration status,
- Pass-through of child support to current CalWORKs families, and
- Continuous Medi-Cal coverage to young children.

Finally, GRACE and ECPCA are concerned, based on the information released so far, that in constructing a multi-year agreement, freezing program funding at prior utilization could:

- Lead to funding levels insufficient to meet real program needs given rising caseloads, especially in 2025-26, and

- Be used to establish lower baselines that make it more challenging to readjust funding levels to true community needs - as happened following the Great Recession.

GRACE and ECPCA recognize and celebrate the shared values of the Administration and Legislature to address the root causes of poverty and systemic racism. The significant actions taken during this Administration toward the Governor’s North Star to end child poverty underscore that the constraints faced this year have been due to limited resources, not a lack of commitment.

While we're disappointed that this budget hasn't provided the opportunity to do even more to achieve that goal, GRACE and ECPCA express our full support for the Legislature’s proposal to preserve progress and prevent what would be irreversible harm from child poverty.

GRACE and ECPCA are eager to work with all stakeholders to ensure that these actions are solidified in the final budget agreement. Together, we can build a California where every child is valued and free.

Shimica Gaskins
GRACE
+ +1 626-356-4205
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

GRACE & End Child Poverty California Applauds Legislature’s Budget Agreement

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shimica Gaskins
GRACE
+ +1 626-356-4205
Company/Organization
GRACE
85 S. Grand Ave
Pasadena, California, 91105
United States
+1 626-356-4200
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

GRACE (Gather, Respect, Advocate, Change, Engage) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization working to make a positive difference in the lives of low-income families and their children. GRACE was founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have been engaged in anti-poverty work in California since 1852. GRACE dares to imagine a liberated future, free from systemic racism and poverty, in which all children experience a childhood of abundance, love, dignity, and opportunities to thrive. To achieve this vision, GRACE is building a joyful movement by centering communities, building authentic partnerships, and advancing public investments that create transformative intergenerational change. End Child Poverty California (ECPCA) is a campaign jointly sponsored by GRACE End Child Poverty Institute and GRACE to support public policy, partnerships, and community efforts to dramatically reduce child poverty in California. GRACE End Child Poverty Institute, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, was founded to further GRACE’s mission, with the realization that political advocacy and government action are crucial for pushing for real change.

More From This Author
GRACE & End Child Poverty California Applauds Legislature’s Budget Agreement
GRACE & End Child Poverty California Respond to Governor’s May Revision Budget
RELEASE: GRACE/ECPCA & CalWIC Association Joint Statement on Opposing SNAP Restrictions and Supporting Fully Funding WIC
View All Stories From This Author