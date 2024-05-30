Howard University Professor Returns from Tanzania Tour Focused on Press Freedom

Thomas also spoke at national conferences and participated in panels with representatives from UNESCO, the United Nations, women’s rights organizations, and students. The discussions centered on press freedom, journalist safety, and fair election coverage. They also addressed issues related to advancing a democratic press within the region.

Thomas, a former CNN executive and veteran news producer, is particularly concerned about the representation of Africans and the African continent in both academic and media spaces. Thomas noted the importance of conducting conversations in Tanzania about her work with Howard communications students.

"The discussions we had about press freedom, the safety of journalists, and fair election coverage are all crucial topics that we focus on in MJFC," she said. “The visit underscored the continuous need for international dialogue and cooperation in this field.”

Thomas said a September 2023 trip to Lithuania provided further exploration into the global state of press freedom. While there, she met with Russian dissident journalists and Belarusian journalists in exile. She said the recent visits underscored the importance of a healthy media environment and its role in maintaining a resilient democracy.

Top photo: Professor Thomas pictured with U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Michael Battle, a Howard alumnus.

