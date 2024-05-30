Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,919 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Fernando Diaz Focuses on Health Disparities Among Spanish-speaking Cancer Patients

Fernando-Diaz
Fernando Diaz, MD

While working in a primary care setting during his medical residency, Dr. Fernando Diaz observed a striking disparity. He was seeing many older patients with advanced-stage cancer diagnoses. And many of them were Spanish-speaking, foreign-born, and uninsured. As the child of immigrants, Dr. Diaz says, “I saw my family in those patients.”

Currently, Dr. Diaz is a fellow in both geriatric medicine and geriatric oncology at UNC. His research explores the ways that social determinants of health (SDOH) affect people’s well-being. Recently, he was endowed with a grant from the ASCO Foundation to help him identify and address these disparities.

In an interview with Cancer Conquers, Dr. Diaz spoke more about how his Hispanic and Latino patients inspired him, the current reality for these patients, and how this situation informs his research approach. Read the full interview to learn more about Dr. Fernando Diaz and his research.

You just read:

Dr. Fernando Diaz Focuses on Health Disparities Among Spanish-speaking Cancer Patients

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more