05/30/2024

CT DoAg Announces Increased Funds and Early Start of Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program on June 1

Eligible WIC and Senior Participants Encouraged to Visit Certified Locations to Redeem Benefits for CT Grown Farm Products

(HARTFORD, CT) – Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt today announced that the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) will begin Saturday, June 1, a month earlier than usual, and will run through November 30, 2024. Eligible participants can visit certified farmers’ markets and farm stands to redeem benefits for local CT Grown farm products including fresh, unprocessed fruits, vegetables, and eggs (state funds only). Seniors may also purchase honey with their funds.

In addition to the earlier start date, participants will also receive increased funds. Eligible participants include all enrolled individuals in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Child (WIC) through the Department of Public Health, as well as seniors over the age of 60 and disabled individuals who meet income and housing guidelines. Each eligible WIC participant will receive $60, and seniors will receive $50 per person.

“The outdoor farmers’ market season is underway with a wide variety of CT Grown products available and more to come as different crops are ready for harvesting. By starting the program on June 1 participants will be able to access a wider variety of products, including those available earlier in the season such as strawberries,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is critical to those facing food insecurity by providing them with expanded buying power to ensure they have access to healthy foods and provides Connecticut’s farmers additional market access to move their products and continue growing their businesses.”

There are currently more than 200 certified farmers and nearly 100 authorized redemption locations throughout the state with more to be added throughout the season. To view a current list, or map, of authorized redemption locations, including farmers’ markets and farm stands, visit our website.

Both WIC and Senior FMNP are a congressionally authorized program administered by CT DoAg and jointly funded by the State of Connecticut and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). WIC FMNP benefits are distributed to local WIC agencies statewide through a partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH). Senior benefits are available through distribution locations.

“This is really a win-win for all those taking part in the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The eligible participants of the WIC program win with the increased funds and the access to purchase healthy food products grown right here in Connecticut. And our farmers win by meeting potential new customers and seeing firsthand the difference they can make in the lives of our local families. We greatly appreciate the Department of Agriculture moving up the start of the FMNP—this is a wonderful way to kick off the summer season here in Connecticut.”

In 2023, Connecticut’s FMNP program moved from paper benefits to a mobile closed loop, EBT payment system through a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Benefit Delivery Modernization Grant. WIC participants use a mobile app (Download for Android | Download for iOS), while seniors and disabled individuals use an electronic benefits card.

