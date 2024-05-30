North Dakota Delegation Attends All-Rise Conference

Under the federal DOJ grant obtained by John Gourde, our corrections partner, a strong North Dakota delegation was able to attended RISE24 conference. The energy was palpable, and motivation was ignited to continue the good work our drug courts do across the state. Attendees learned about drug trends, best practice standards, and psychology of addiction, among many other topics.
