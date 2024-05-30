Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,904 in the last 365 days.

From Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of the celebration by the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan of its National Day, I am glad to extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations, as well as my best wishes of happiness and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I sincerely hope that the relationship between Cambodia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and develop on issues of common interest, particularly with regard to serving peace and security in the world.

Sincerely,

 

Norodom Sihamoni

King of Cambodia

You just read:

From Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more