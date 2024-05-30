SOLOMON WATER PROGRESS UPDATE ON SEWER WORKS – FISHERIES TO RANADI ROUNDABOUT PROJECT

Solomon Water is pleased to provide an important update on the Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout project. This project, which aims to significantly enhance the sewer infrastructure in Ranadi, is progressing despite some challenges.

The project is being executed in five stages. Stage 5 was already completed. Stages 1 and 2 are currently underway. Stage 1 is from the Ranadi/Telekom Roundabout to ANZ Building Turn-In. Stage 2 is from the ANZ Building Turn-In to Solo Gas.

The detailed schedule for each stage is presented in the table below:

STAGE PROJECT SITE STATUS EXPECTED COMPLETION 1 From Ranadi/Telekom Roundabout to ANZ Building Turn-In Under construction October 2024 2 From ANZ Building Turn-In to Solo Gas Under construction July 5, 2024 3 From Solo Gas to Panatina Plaza Following Stage 2 completion October 3, 2024 4 From Panatina Plaza to SINU Turn-In Following Stage 3 completion November 2024 5 From Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to Panatina Plaza Completed August 2023

Project Manager Brian Fatai explains the project has experienced some challenges and adjustments. “We have encountered hard ground conditions at both work fronts, impacting our sheet piling and excavation activities resulting in delays. We are actively working to mitigate these challenges and will provide updates as the project progresses.”

The Project Manager also appealed for public understanding from the public and road users. “We understand the significant impact this work has on road users, businesses, schools and residents east of Honiara. To better manage expectations and ensure smooth traffic flow, we will publish traffic staging map notices in our newspapers and on the Solomon Water Facebook page. This map will help the public understand the ongoing traffic stages over the next six months”.

Solomon Water’s target for sewerage services in Honiara is to increase sewerage coverage to thirty percent of residential properties by 2047. Solomon Water CEO Carmine Piantedosi expressed thanks for the public’s patience and cooperation while the project is underway. “We acknowledge the hardship experienced due to the road disruptions right now and we apologise for the inconvenience this is causing especially for the travelling public, businesses and schools. We appeal for your continued patience and cooperation. Your understanding and collaboration are crucial as we work to complete this vital infrastructure project.”

The Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout project, funded by the Solomon Islands Government, is a key part of Solomon Water’s infrastructure development program. Solomon Water will continue to update the public on the project’s progress.

Contact Information:

For further information and updates about the Sewer Works – Fisheries to Ranadi Roundabout project, please contact Solomon Water on 44700.

Solomon Water Press