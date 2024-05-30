Police arrest four suspects in relation to a killing incident in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands (RSIPF) in Honiara have arrested four suspects in relation to the killing incident at Tanakake area at Panatina in East Honiara over the weekend.

Provincial police commander (PPC) Honiara city Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo says, “There was a fight broke out between young boys at Tanakake area where it was alleged that the deceased got stabbed by an object at the back of his head.”

PPC Robo says, “The deceased fell on the ground unconsciously and was transported to the National Referral Hospital upon arrival he was pronounced dead on 25 May 2024.”

Chief Superintendent Robe says, “Parties of the suspect and the deceased held a peace ceremony at central Police Station to avoid further retaliation between parties and let police deal with the matter.”

“The matter has been investigated and police are calling on communities living in and around the Tanakake area to come forward with any information about the incident to Naha Police Station or call phone line 39647,” says PPC Robo.

Mr. Robo appeals to our youths in Honiara city to respect each other when drinking beer and drink responsibly to avoid such sad incidents to happen in our communities.

RSIPF Press