At Fort Buchanan, we will not forget

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico –

Members of the local military community participated of the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Puerto Rico National Cemetery, May 27.

Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez, Puerto Rico Adjutant General, and Col. Martin Flynn, 1st Mission Support Command, Deputy Commander, among other state and federal officials participated of the event.

“Our nation is indebted forever to our fallen Soldiers, and on Memorial Day, we must take time to honor the memory and sacrifices of the fallen. At Fort Buchanan our commitment is to continue to care for the survivors and families of our fallen heroes,” expressed Moulton, while conversing with other members of the public attending the ceremony.

After the official speeches, every participating organization presented a wreath, to demonstrate respect and gratitude to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

In addition, spectators witnessed a formal Twenty-One Gun Salute, rendered by the Puerto Rico National Guard. The salute was followed by the playing of Taps.

For some people in the audience, hearing Taps was one of the most emotional moments of the event.

“I define Memorial Day with a name: Sergeant Miguel Ramos. We lost him during a mobilization in 2005. And every time I hear Taps, my tears flow, because he was the only one we lost during the time we were deployed,” said retired Staff Sgt. Yanilda Rodríguez Cruz.

Sgt. Miguel A. Ramos was killed in Baghdad, Iraq on May 31, 2005, when an enemy rocket impacted a base camp near his position. He was assigned to the United States Army Reserve 807th Signal Company.

As the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan plays a critical role in keeping our nation’s obligation to pay respect and renew our commitment to service members who died serving our nation. Through the Survivor Outreach Services, the installation offers resources, supportive counseling, benefits coordination, and support groups to surviving family members for as long as they need or request.

