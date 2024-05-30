Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,926 in the last 365 days.

Promo Direct Launches Clear Bags Category to Help Businesses Meet Security Regulations

Image - Promo Direct Launches Clear Bags Category

Promo Direct Launches Clear Bags Category

The new clear bags category features a variety of styles and sizes, all customizable with company logos and messages.

Our goal is to provide businesses with practical solutions that not only enhance security but also offer a valuable branding opportunity. Clear bags are perfect items for your promotional needs.”
— Dave Sarro, CEO at Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, America's leading distributor of promotional products, is excited to announce the launch of its new Clear Bags category. This addition aims to help businesses and organizations comply with increasing security regulations at various venues, including schools, stadiums, and public events.

As security measures tighten across the United States, the demand for clear bags has surged. Clear bags allow for quick and efficient security checks, ensuring the safety and convenience of attendees at large gatherings. Understanding this growing need, Promo Direct has curated a comprehensive selection of high-quality clear bags, including backpacks, totes, and drawstring bags, all designed to meet stringent security guidelines.

Dave Sarro, CEO, Promo Direct: "We are thrilled to introduce our Clear Bags category. Our goal is to provide businesses with practical solutions that not only enhance security but also offer a valuable branding opportunity. Clear bags are a perfect promotional item, combining functionality with brand visibility."

The new category features a variety of styles and sizes, all customizable with company logos and messages. Made from durable, transparent materials, these bags are designed to withstand daily use while ensuring compliance with security protocols. They are ideal for a wide range of events and purposes, from corporate giveaways and trade shows to school and sports team events.

Another highlight is that Promo Direct offers low prices on popular clear bags, helping businesses personalize high-quality, budget-friendly options without compromising on style or functionality.

About Promo Direct:
Established in 1991 by Dave Sarro, Promo Direct is committed to enhancing sales and elevating brand visibility through premium promotional merchandise. Our focus on delivering smart business solutions and exceptional customer experiences has earned us numerous awards and accolades. Recognized as the #1 Promotional Product Store by TopTenReviews.com, we strive for excellence and prioritize customer satisfaction in everything we do.

Chetana Jikamade
Promo Direct
pr@promodirect.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Promo Direct Launches Clear Bags Category to Help Businesses Meet Security Regulations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more