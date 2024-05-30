Working conditions for human rights defenders improved in Moldova through EU-funded project

A total of 464 human rights defenders and 35 institutions were involved in activities carried out under an EU-UNDP project since February 2021. They received training on personal and digital security, took part in sessions for environmental human rights defenders, and received legal assistance designed for those brought to court for defending and promoting human rights in the Republic of Moldova.

The Legal Resource Centre of Moldova, together with its partners presented the results of the project ‘Shield for human rights defenders – supporting human rights defenders in the Republic of Moldova’ at the end of May in Chisinau.

The project also conducted an awareness-raising campaign on the concept of a human rights defender and monitored and collected documentary evidence of attacks on civil society organisations (CSOs) and human rights defenders.

In addition, the project developed and published eight reports on related topics, as well as 12 legal documents (legal opinions, public declarations, international communications) designed to improve the normative framework that governs the activities of human rights defenders and civil society organisations.

