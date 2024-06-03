eLabNext Unveils its Revolutionary Sample and Inventory System - A New Era in Lab Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ambitious leap forward for laboratory management software, eLabNext announces the launch of its new Sample and Inventory System, transforming how more than 60,000 scientists manage their inventories. This comprehensive overhaul was driven by extensive customer feedback and an unwavering commitment to enhancing usability, functionality, and integration.
A New Benchmark in User Interface and Usability
At the heart of eLabNext’s Inventory Management System lies a dramatically enhanced user interface, meticulously redesigned to meet the latest standards for modern and intuitive software. This advancement not only improves the system's look and feel but also greatly enhances usability for many of our customers. In our commitment to inclusivity, we also made sure to improve on compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), making it a benchmark for modern software accessibility.
“We are thrilled to finally bring many of the most requested enhancements and features to all our customers with the official release of eLabNext’s new inventory system. Sample and Inventory management and its comprehensive integration with our Electronic Lab Notebook has always been a key deciding factor for customers choosing eLabNext to digitalize their laboratory. With the release of our new sample and inventory management function, we are ready to better serve the needs of our customers in the years to come.” Wouter de Jong, Co-Founder and Managing Director at eLabNext
Innovative Features for Unmatched Flexibility
eLabNext introduces several groundbreaking features with its latest inventory system, including:
• Adjustable 3- Panel View: A direct response to customer requests, offering seamless visualization of compartment and sample information on a single page. Users can now customize panel width and easily access sample details while viewing a compartment.
• Enhanced Sample Management: The system introduces intuitive drag-and-drop for organizing sample boxes and collapsible sample series for efficient management of samples in batch.
• Group-Shared and Customizable Views: Enhancing collaboration, users can now share customized data views across the inventory, ensuring consistency and streamlined operations.
• Storage location and Compartment Overviews: Extended visualization of compartments and its available storage capacity as well as bulk management capabilities for compartments.
• Extended export options for Samples: Generate export in PDF, Excel, and CSV formats directly from samples listed in the inventory, catering to needs of our customers to enhance inventory reporting.
Full API and SDK Compatibility
Our new Sample and Inventory Management System is built on eLabNext's API and is compatible with its Software Development Kit (SDK), ensuring seamless integration and extension through the eLabNext Developer platform. This compatibility enables users and partners to efficiently build, test, and release add-ons.
Continued Development and Future Enhancements
eLabNext is not stopping here; the release of its new Inventory System lays the groundwork for a series of planned enhancements, focusing on seamless integration, advanced search capabilities, and improved inventory management for biobanks. Upcoming features include equipment integration into the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), email notifications for sample and equipment management, and enhanced stock tracking and reordering.
Editorial Note
About eLabNext
eLabNext, an Eppendorf Group Company, is the most comprehensive Digital Lab Platform (DLP) designed to cater to life science lab operations in both academia and industry. From R&D to analytics and diagnostics our platform enhances workflows with features like Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) for sample, inventory, and equipment management. eLabNext is built on a true open ecosystem featuring a marketplace with a wide range of add-ons. Further enriched by advanced Data Science capabilities that are future-proof, eLabNext redefines the modern laboratory experience.
Press contact:
Name: Hovik Torkomyan, Head of Global Marketing
Email: h.torkomyan@elabnext.com
Website: www.elabnext.com
Hovik Torkomyan
Hovik Torkomyan
eLabNext Elevating your research