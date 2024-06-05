Moving Help: Comparing DIY and Professional Moving Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most challenging decisions regarding move is whether or not to hire moving help. DIY and professional moving services have pros and cons, all listed in this article based on finance, time, and health. All that can help a person decide which option is best.
Moving Alone
People say the DIY principle is better because it is cheaper. But is that true? Here is what a person needs to move a one-bedroom apartment 50 miles from its current location.
FINANCE
Moving an entire apartment can’t happen without a moving truck because cars can't relocate a bed, closets, and other big furniture. Another item on the list is new boxes or crates sturdy enough to keep any belongings safe during relocation. Besides boxes, there are other moving equipment and tools such as dollies, hand trucks, straps, and blankets to keep furniture damage-free. Last but not least, most people forget snacks for friends and family members who help them move.
TIME
Moving alone requires almost perfect organization. When moving alone, one has to find, rent, and buy moving equipment, pack everything in boxes, or wrap it in blankets. Then, one must move all that from the old apartment into the truck and to the new apartment.
Weekends are reserved for the move or sick/vacation days if it happens during working days. The biggest problem in this category is not the sick/vacation days of a person moving but the days of friends and family who agreed to help move. Every step is time-consuming, especially when unsure how and what to do first.
HEALTH
Lifting heavy boxes and furniture can cause injury, especially when done wrong. Moving alone means sacrificing the back, legs, and other body parts, risking injury that can happen within a second of inattention. This should make everybody more cautious about the physical risks involved in a DIY move.
Moving With Professionals
Moving with professional movers can be tricky, too. Based on the same criteria (one-bedroom apartment 50 miles away), here is what one needs to hire professional movers.
FINANCE
Movers charge by working hours and covered distance. It is hard to tell how much that would be, so most movers offer free estimates for different moves. Thanks to that estimation, a moving company can provide you with the best number of movers for the size of the move.
TIME
Searching for the right moving company, asking for a free quote, and ensuring they are legit takes time. The last step is to be present during the moving day; everything else is their task, especially with a full-moving service. They will pack, load, unload, or unpack every piece of furniture and box from the move. Also, movers will relocate belongings ten times faster than regular people since they have a system and know the most efficient way to move.
HEALTH
When considering health, hiring professional movers is the best option because the person who hires them will only lift a finger to point out where to put a box or piece of furniture.
CONCLUSION
Both options are similar. When considering finances, it is smart to focus on things money can't buy, such as time and health. It is not worth breaking the back to save $100. So, to avoid injuries, book a reliable moving company for the next move and let professionals do the heavy lifting.
