Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 36.35 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

Global Lawn and Garden Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 36.35 Billion by 2032
Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Valued at US$ 21.57 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2024 to 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, which was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟓𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is anticipated to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟔.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth, at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, underscores the rising demand for gardening products and the increasing trend of home gardening and landscaping activities.
The market for lawn and garden consumables encompasses a variety of products including fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, growing media, and mulch, among others. The growing consumer interest in home gardening, fueled by the desire for sustainable living and the increasing awareness of the environmental benefits of green spaces, is driving significant market expansion.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: Post-pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards home gardening, with more individuals engaging in growing their own fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. This trend is a major catalyst for market growth.
𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Lawns and gardens are recognized for their environmental benefits such as air purification and temperature regulation, as well as their role in enhancing property aesthetics and value, further propelling market demand.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in garden consumables, such as organic fertilizers and eco-friendly pesticides, are appealing to a more environmentally conscious consumer base, thereby driving market growth.
𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬: Increasing urbanization is leading to the development of green spaces in urban areas, boosting the demand for lawn and garden consumables.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The lawn and garden consumables market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Fertilizers and seeds are expected to hold a significant market share, driven by their essential role in gardening and landscaping.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
North America holds the largest market share, attributed to the high prevalence of home gardening and extensive use of lawn and garden consumables in residential and commercial spaces. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also emerging as significant markets, with increasing disposable incomes and growing environmental awareness contributing to market growth.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
The future of the lawn and garden consumables market looks promising, with ongoing innovations and an expanding consumer base. Companies are focusing on developing sustainable and user-friendly products to cater to the evolving demands of consumers.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Agrium
Ace Hardware
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Central Garden & PET
DLF seeds A/s
Expoma company
Simplot Company
Sakata Seed Corp.
Scotts miracle Gro
Spectrum brands holdings inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Product
Seeds
Fertilizers
Pesticides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Herbicides
Others
Others
By End Use
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
