Port Equipment Market Crossed $32.7 Billion by 2031 | lonking holdings limited., liebherr group

The maintenance and construction of infrastructure in ports requires heavy capital investment. This hinders the sales of port equipment.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising seaborne trading operations, increase in usage of electric port equipment to minimize carbon consumption, and surge in demand for cargo transportation is likely to increase the sales of the global 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, huge investments and maintenance cost of port equipment and a shortage of port laborers is expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, the development of new port projects and the rising trend of automation in marine transportation to present new opportunities for port equipment in the coming years.

The surge in use of small capacity port equipment for port infrastructure development work is expected to boost the global sales. The leading players are currently converging more on the development of rubber-tired type of small cranes owed due to their interior applications in port structures. The sales for lifting equipment of light weight up to 20 tons has swelled at a rapid pace due to growing demand for operating in constrained and small spaces.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀𝐧𝐡𝐮𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐠𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝., 𝐳𝐩𝐦𝐜, 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨 𝐋𝐭𝐝 (𝐒𝐇𝐈), 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐛𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐤𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

The automation in ports is bolstered by robotic forklifts, which can undoubtedly travel and provide pick up and drop materials. The advancements in the e-commerce units and ports are likely to drive the global sales of forklift trucks as well as other port equipment. Moreover, the rise in investments in developments of port infrastructure, and surge in implementation of various types of forklift trucks are the factors expected to drive the growth of the Port Equipment Market.

The hybrid type of port equipment uses more than one type of power source. The most popular type of hybrid equipment uses a blend of an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The hybrid port equipment is intended to have minimum emissions, more power and better fuel efficiency. These equipment’s takes electrical energy made from different sources, such as engines and regenerative braking systems. They can sustain the energy by bolting down the engine when any of the port equipment share is at idle position or parked or when the electric motor’s energy is adequate to drive the port equipment without any assistance from the IC Engine.

Over the historic period, the port equipment industry has seen a drastic change in terms of technology evolution. To accommodate the consumers changing demands, the OEMs are counting on electrical components, owing to their lightweight and output efficiency; thus, making port equipment electrified which is a fuel economic solution. Moreover, electrification is the next step as majority of the port equipment manufacturers are covering toward the hybrid-driven equipment’s to accommodate the varying requirement of the policy makers and end users to handle with green mobility requirements

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to keep it's dominant in terms of revenue in 2031. The region is believed for an innovation and technology leader due to the presence of countries like China, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea. Trading through seaways has grown into a progressively more important part of China's overall economy and it's been a substantial tool used to modernize the economy. Most of its imports entail chemicals, office machines, computers, fuels, and semiconductors) and machinery. Such heavy imports and export in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to increase sales.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By equipment type, the others segment is projected to dominate the global port equipment market in terms of growth rate.

By fuel type, the hybrid segment is projected to dominate the global port equipment market in terms of growth rate.

By lifting capacity, the up to 20 Tons segment is projected to dominate the global port equipment market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the ship handling segment is projected to dominate the global port equipment market in terms of growth rate.

