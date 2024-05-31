Database Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Database Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the database automation market size is predicted to reach $6.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

The growth in the database automation market is due to the rising adoption of cloud computing. North America region is expected to hold the largest database automation market share. Major players in the database automation market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Amazon Web Services Inc.

Database Automation Market Segments
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises
• By Application: Provisioning, Backup, Security and Compliance
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Midsize Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Vertical: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Research And Academia, Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Verticals
• By Geography: The global database automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Database automation refers to the use of software tools, processes, and technologies to automate various tasks and workflows related to the management, maintenance, and optimization of databases. Database automation also enables faster deployment of database changes and updates, leading to shorter development cycles and quicker time-to-market for applications.

