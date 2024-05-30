Bitget Wallet Tops CertiK Crypto Wallet Security Leaderboard

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget Wallet secured the top position on CertiK’s Security Wallet Leaderboard last week, surpassing Trust Wallet and MetaMask, marking a significant milestone for Bitget Wallet, highlighting its exceptional security prowess as a non-custodial Web3 wallet.

CertiK's 2023 Web3 industry security report identified 751 security incidents, resulting in $1.84 billion in losses, a 51% decrease from 2022. Despite this reduction, on-chain asset security remains a significant concern. Bitget Wallet has implemented several preventive measures, including integrating "keyless" MPC and AA wallet technology to address common security issues like private key loss and malicious contract authorization. The wallet also supports hardware wallet compatibility, and has undergone rigorous security audits with major security partners to enhance product transparency and reliability.

"As part of our journey to balance security, decentralization, and scalability in wallet design infrastructure, we have made it our priority to develop a comprehensive security system for our wallet to provide an unparalleled user experience while maintaining top-of-the-line safeguards against Web3 hazards, including on-chain phishing, fraud, and other issues," Alvin Kan, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Bitget Wallet stated.

A comprehensive risk alert system to identify and intercept potential security threats is also one of the main security features of the wallet, he continues, arguing that the importance of proactive prevention has become all the more significant in the current Web3 landscape.

Flashbots in Ethereum transactions to prevent MEV attacks and asset isolation measures for on-chain Bitcoin inscriptions have also been implemented by the wallet.

Aside from technical security parameters, the Bitget Wallet team is also committed to continue improving its measures in risk detection, elimination, and user education, to provide a comprehensive all-round security environment for its users.

Bitget Wallet's 2024 roadmap also outlines its evolution into the Bitget Onchain Layer, laying the foundation of the future of Bitget's ecosystem. As an additional protective layer, a Bitget Protection Fund (initially at $300M, and now worth over $400M) is also available, further fortifying the wallet's overall risk tolerance.

Moving ahead, the wallet is committed to dedicating its efforts to making significant strides in security technology, introducing innovative and comprehensive security measures for its users.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.