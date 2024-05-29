From Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Allow me to congratulate you on behalf of myself as well as on behalf of the citizens of the Slovak Republic on the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would like to thank you for the warm welcome during my recent official visit to your country and the fruitful discussions we had together. I am sincerely pleased that our joint efforts contribute to the deepening of our cooperation and its expansion into new areas. I am convinced that our relations will continue to develop and will come-up with the prosperity to both our nations.

Dear Mr. President, I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank you for the expressions of support in connection with the recent assassination. I sincerely thank you for the expressions of solidarity not only from the highest representatives of the Republic of Azerbaijan, but also from many Azerbaijan citizens who sent me as well as to the whole Slovakia strong words of solidarity. I believe that my state of health will allow me to personally welcome you in Slovakia.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my deepest respect.

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic