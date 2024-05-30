Motor Insurance Market Size to Hit US$ 1,630.0 Billion by 2032 at a 7.4% CAGR

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐋𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧), 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐬), 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬/𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞, 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global motor insurance market size reached US$ 849.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,630.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

As accident rates are rising worldwide, more individuals are recognizing the importance of having adequate insurance coverage to protect themselves financially in case of an accident. This increasing awareness is leading to a higher demand for motor insurance policies. Moreover, high accident rates result in an increasing volume of insurance claims that need to be processed by insurance companies. This aspect of claims processing is contributing to the growth of the motor insurance market, as insurers collect premiums in exchange for providing coverage against potential accidents.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Telematics technology, which involves the use of devices installed in vehicles to collect data on driving behavior, mileage, and location, is revolutionizing the insurance industry. Insurers use this data to offer usage-based insurance (UBI) policies that tailor premiums based on individual driving habits. This encourages safer driving behavior and allows insurers to assess risk more accurately, thereby leading to more competitive pricing and increased people engagement. Furthermore, insurers utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to analyze vast amounts of data and gain insights into people behavior, market trends, and risk factors. AI-powered algorithms help in underwriting, claims processing, fraud detection, and personalized pricing, enabling insurers to make more informed decisions and improve operational efficiency.

● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩:

As more individuals are purchasing vehicles, the pool of potential people for motor insurance policies is growing. Vehicle ownership creates a demand for insurance coverage to comply with legal requirements and protect the investment in the vehicle. In addition, the growing vehicle ownership is leading to a diverse range of vehicles on the roads, including cars, motorcycles, and trucks. Insurers respond to this diversity by offering a wide range of coverage options tailored as per the specific needs of different vehicle types and owners, thereby expanding the motor insurance market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● American International Group Inc.

● Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

● AXA Cooperative Insurance Company (Gulf Insurance Company K.S.C.)

● Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

● China Ping An Insurance Co. Ltd.

● Government Employees Insurance Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

● Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (Reliance Capital Limited )

● State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

● The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (Opus Investment Management)

● The Progressive Corporation

● Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited

● Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Liability Insurance

● Comprehensive Coverage

● Collision Coverage

● Personal Injury Protection

Liability insurance represents the largest segment due to its fundamental role in providing financial protection for third-party losses arising from accidents involving insured vehicles.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Personal Insurance Premiums

● Commercial Insurance Premiums

Based on the premium type, the market has been bifurcated into personal insurance premiums and commercial insurance premiums.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

● Insurance Agents/Brokers

● Direct Response

● Banks

● Others

Insurance agents/brokers hold the biggest market share owing to their crucial role as intermediaries between insurance companies and individuals.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the motor insurance market on account of a high level of vehicle ownership, with a large population that heavily relies on personal vehicles for transportation.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The proliferation of digital platforms and InsurTech startups is transforming the way motor insurance is bought, sold, and managed. Online platforms and mobile apps offer convenient ways for people to compare quotes, purchase policies, file claims, and access individual support. InsurTech companies leverage technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics, to streamline processes, enhance experience of people, and develop innovative insurance products.

Additionally, technological advancements enable insurers to enhance user engagement and deliver personalized experiences. Through data-driven insights and targeted marketing campaigns, insurers can better understand individual needs, preferences, and behaviors, thereby improving user satisfaction, retention, and loyalty.

