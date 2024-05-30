Brazil Natural Food and Drinks Market Will Generate Record Revenue $16,546.5 Million by 2031

Brazil Natural Food and Drinks Market

Brazil natural food and drinks market size was valued at $7,829.1 million in 2021 & is projected to reach $16,546.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Brazil Natural Food and Drinks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Packaging: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,"

Brazilian consumers' increased awareness of the importance of healthy eating, rising organic and sustainable product demand, and expanding consumer health consciousness have all contributed to Brazil natural food and drinks market’s tremendous expansion in recent years.

Natural and organic foods and drinks are growing more popular among consumers, who are also looking for products that don't contain artificial ingredients, preservatives, or colors. Consumers are looking for more environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions as they become more conscious of the effects that food production has on the environment. In order to promote organic and sustainable agriculture and provide access to wholesome food options, the Brazilian government has set in place policies and programs.

The major players analyzed for the Brazil natural food and drinks industry are Bunge Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, General Mills, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hortifruti Natural da Terra, Camil Alimento S.A, Mars Incorporated, Danone Inc., Lactalis Group, Vapza Alimentos S/A.

Some consumers may not be able to buy natural and organic products since they can be more expensive than comparable conventional products. In some regions of Brazil, natural and organic products can be more difficult to find, which might restrict consumers' access to them. Conventional products are still widely used in Brazil and might have a monopoly there for some time. All these Brazil natural food and drinks market trends are creating Brazil natural food and drinks market opportunities.

According to Brazil natural food and drinks market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and packaging. By product type, the market is classified into natural food and natural drinks. Among these, the natural drinks segment occupied the major Brazil natural food and drinks market share of the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Brazil's market for natural drinks is expanding, propelled by a number of factors including the rising middle class, greater health consciousness, and the need for more environmentally friendly and sustainable products.

By distribution channel, Brazil natural food and drinks market is divided supermarkets/hypermarkets, natural or health food store, convenience stores, online retails, and others. The natural or health food store segment is growing at a moderate rate during the Brazil natural food and drinks market forecast period. The distribution and sales of natural food and drinks in the Brazilian market are heavily dependent on supermarkets and hypermarkets. These stores sell a variety of natural and organic products, such as fresh food, juices, teas, coconut water, and other beverages made from plants. Also, they provide customers with a comfortable one-stop shopping experience, which has contributed to the expansion of the Brazilian market for natural food and drinks.

By packaging, Brazil natural food and drinks market is bifurcated into packaged and bulk & loose quantity. The packaged segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Brazil's market for packaged natural foods and drinks is expanding quickly as a result of rising customer demand for wholesome and environmentally friendly food options. Products that have had minimum processing and don't include artificial additives, preservatives, or colors are referred to as packaged natural foods and drinks. They are frequently offered in convenient, pre-packaged forms that can be easily consumed at home or on the go.

The rise in consumer awareness of health & wellness, safety, social impact, and experience in food purchasing behavior, together with the advantages of natural food, such as its convenience, affordability, and taste, are driving Brazil natural food and drinks market growth. Furthermore, industry participants are anticipated to have significant growth opportunities due to the increased awareness of healthy food ingredients. Due to the presence of several food service providers, including restaurants and hotels, oriented toward meeting the needs of customers who are health-conscious, Brazil natural food and drinks market has great potential for growth.

The demand for natural foods and drinks surged as a result of consumer preferences for products manufactured with non-genetically modified ingredients. An increase in health consciousness and media attention to the risks associated with eating foods containing genetically modified organisms is to contribute to the increase in demand for "clean label" products (GMOs). The "clean label" products are also becoming more well-liked as natural food and drinks market trends, and they have recently been propelled into the general market by well-known books, television programs, and celebrity endorsements.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the Brazil natural food and drinks market. Eventually, consumer buying patterns changed. Most consumers preferred natural and organic products over those manufactured with chemicals since they were so concerned about their health and adhered to a healthy diet to prevent virus attacks. The market has profited from the uncertainties brought on by fiscal 2021 as a result of the increased demand for natural food and drinks.

Key Findings Of Study

By product type, the natural drinks segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,671.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,040.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,547.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,603.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

Depending on packaging, the packaged segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,802.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,571.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.6%.