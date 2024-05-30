Medela Expands Access to Breastfeeding Tools: A Compact, Portable Electric Breast Pump for On-the-Go Mums

Jakarta, Indonesia--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Medela celebrates the journey of motherhood, recognizing the joys and the challenges it brings. For new mums balancing the arrival of a newborn with their daily lives, time, convenience, and energy are precious. That’s where the Medela Easy comes in — a new addition to simplify and enhance the breastfeeding experience.

The portable and compact design of the Medela Easy Single Electric Breast Pump allows mums to express their breastmilk efficiently at their convenience.

Medela Easy is the smart choice for smart mums.

Medela Easy key features & benefits

• Effective and comfortable: Medela Easy provides a more effective and comfortable pumping experience with the PersonalFit Flex™ technology which includes a 105° angled breast shield and flexible soft rim, providing up to 11.8% more milk*. It also includes three pumping modes and adjustable vacuum plus an additional lactation massager mode that can be used on its own or during your pumping session.

• Portable and built-in rechargeable battery: Medela Easy is light being only 267g in weight and includes a USB port and cable which makes it easy to use and charge wherever the user is. The built in rechargeable battery lasts for 3 hours allowing on-the-go pumping without needing to be connected to a wall socket.

• Easy to use and clean: Medela Easy is tubeless, easy to assemble and use with a simple lit-up interface that has only three buttons. The pump can be easily held and operated with one hand.

About Medela

