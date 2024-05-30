KAT VON D RELEASES NEW SINGLE + 80’S INSPIRED WORKOUT MUSIC VIDEO FOR “DEAD”

Kat Von D - Photo by Sad Swim Kat Von D - "Dead"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kat Von D has released her haunting and infectious new music video and single for “Dead” online. The music video conjures an iconic “Jane Fonda” 80’s workout energy and injects Kat’s unique flavor, high fashion, and gothic fervor, making the clip fun and absolutely unforgettable. On the heels of her late 2023 single “Vampire Love,” “Dead” continues to push Kat Von D back into the musical spotlight. Kat has been busy in the studio wrapping up production on multiple new singles, leading to an album release later this year. The music video for “Dead” (directed by Ryan Valdez) is up today on YouTube and was directed by Ryan Valdez (Rise Against, Korn, Stone Sour).

Watch the music video on Youtube

Kat Von D’s brand of disco goth leans heavily into her longtime influences, including synthwave, goth, new wave, post-punk, and other iconic electronic sounds of the 80s. “Dead” and the recent single “Vampire Love” are her first two song releases since 2021. Kat Von D writes music and pens lyrics from a place of love, darkness, vulnerability, and an authentic reflection of her life experiences. She aims to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. While many of the themes of her music may be dark, the music itself is unforgettable and will prove timeless.

Kat Von D's got quite the résumé – from shaking up the tattoo industry to hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire. But rewind a bit, and you'll find her admiring and jamming to her first love: music. Before she ruled the ink and makeup scene, she poured her heart into melodies and songwriting. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, music's always been her vibe. Now, she's rocking the goth/synthwave scene, and critics love it. Billboard, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt Magazine, and Revolver Magazine have given her praise over her career. Her latest track, 'Vampire Love,' is just another hit in her repertoire, following the success of her debut album, Love Made Me Do It, and the Exorcisms EP. She's not just a tattoo queen or makeup mogul – she's a legit music powerhouse.

"Dead" emerged from a collaboration between two songwriting legends: Shari Short (Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora, etc.) and Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Kylie Minogue). Garibay also produced the song with Kat Von D.

“Dead” is a dreamy, dark, synth-pop jam that’ll make you wanna cry and get up and dance simultaneously. I remember the day that Shari Short and I wrote this song; I knew there just HAD to be a goth-aerobics music video to go along with it! Famed horror director Ryan Valdez directed the music video in Los Angeles, which was heavily inspired by classic Jane Fonda workouts from the 80’s. There’s a very special appearance in one of the music video trailers of legendary Charo joining me and my friends working out to “Dead.” - Kat Von D

Kat Von D's musical evolution shifted when she studied singing under the esteemed Ken Tamplin, committing herself to rigorous daily practice. Her artistic journey took a pivotal turn in 2012 when she embarked on a creative partnership with Linda Perry, a GRAMMY® Award-nominated and household name in the industry, igniting Kat's songwriting prowess. Seated at her piano, she poured her raw emotions into crafting soul-stirring songs that would eventually make their way into her latest EP, album, and upcoming singles. Despite the media's various and often endless coverage, Kat Von D's music has become the focal point of her career in recent years. As aptly noted by Music Connection, "Kat Von D commands attention with her music, driven by an inspiration rooted in love."

For more information or advance streams, please contact:

UK Digital PR & Radio: Jazz Hodge

Email: jasmine.hodge@kartelmusicgroup.com

Kat Von D - "Dead"