Bonhams Luxury Online Series Revs Up with Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, and More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonhams is pleased to present 'Luxury Online',-Designs by Thom Fajemisin a new rolling online sale series which offers a one-stop shop experience for collectors devoted to the refined collecting categories of Watches, Jewellery, Whisky and more. Each sale will be open for bidding from a week to ten days, before a fresh selection of luxury lots is unveiled next. Open digitally 24/7 via Bonhams.com, 'Luxury Online' serves as an accessible, always-on platform for luxury connoisseurs to explore fresh inspirations and possibilities for their new and existing collections alike.

Bonhams, the leading international auction house, will be returning to Geneva on Sunday 29 September, for a very special sale, featuring a private collection of 25 supercars, hypercars and luxury motor cars – all to be offered without reserve – to be presented at the prestigious Bonmont Golf & Country Club.

The sale will take place in a 12th century abbey, which is next to the Clubhouse, a former chateau overlooking Lake Geneva. It will provide a spectacular backdrop for the sale of such a superb array of high performance and prestige motor cars. -Thom Fajemisin

The collection is estimated to realise in excess of €12,000,000, (£10,000,000, $13,000,000).
The cars represent an international roll-call of prestige and performance marques: Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Maybach and Porsche, page online - Designed by Thom Fajemisinwith models ranging from hyper cars to luxury convertibles and limousines.

Viewing is available by appointment only. Our specialists are happy to book your visit and to answer your enquiries via the following channels -Thom Fajemisin. If you wish to sell a luxury item from your collection, please visit our digital consignment hub at sell.bonhams.com.

Jewellery
Thom.Fajemisin@bonhams.com

Watches
watches.hk@bonhams.com

Wine and Whisky
winehk@bonhams.com
Telephone
+852 2918 4321

Thom Fajemisin
Vision7
+1 909-854-5594
email us here

