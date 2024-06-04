AMAX Features ServMax™ X-313 with Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors to Transform AI Inference and MEC in Telecommunications
AMAX Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6933)TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAX, a leader in IT and AI infrastructure solutions, showcases the ServMax™ X-313, powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, featuring up to 144 E-cores or efficiency cores. The ServMax X-313, a general-purpose GPU edge computing server, is designed to meet the increasing demands of AI in telecommunications. It delivers peak performance and next-gen AI inference capabilities directly at the edge.
Transforming Telecom AI at the Edge
The ServMax X-313 is engineered to enhance the telecommunications industry by integrating AI capabilities directly at the edge. This approach facilitates efficient data processing and supports scalable expansion, making these systems ideal for enterprises, edge environments, and Tier 2 cloud providers. Featuring Class C timing accuracy and various network interface options, these servers are built to adapt to the dynamic requirements of AI-driven telco applications.
Advancing AI Inference for Telecommunications
Equipped with the Intel® Xeon® 6, with Efficient-cores, the ServMax X-313 is engineered for peak efficiency in AI inference and telecom workloads. This server is designed to handle the demands of edge computing with enhanced processing capabilities, ensuring rapid, effective data management and application responsiveness.
Key Features:
• Advanced Processing Power: The Intel® Xeon® 6 processor with Efficient-cores (E-cores) increases energy efficiency and delivers superior computing performance, ideal for AI inference and telecommunication applications at the edge
• Powerful GPU Integration: The ServMax X-313 can host up to two NVIDIA H100™ Tensor Core GPUs delivering substantial computing power for AI applications.
• Extensive Memory Capacity: Supporting up to 32 DDR5 DIMMs per processor, these servers allow for RDIMM modules up to 96GB and 3DS RDIMM modules up to 256GB, ensuring substantial memory resources for demanding tasks.
• Versatile Storage Solutions: Featuring 2x SlimSAS and 8x SATA ports, M.2 support, and Intel® SATA RAID configurations, these systems provide fast data access and strong data integrity.
• High-Performance Networking: Integrated 10Gbase-T RJ45 NICs offer reliable, high-speed connectivity up to 400GB for telco operations.
Enabling Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)
The ServMax X-313 is designed to enhance MEC capabilities, enabling smooth integration of AI-driven applications directly at the network edge. This facilitates ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth communication, essential for next-generation telco providers. The advanced processing power and flexible deployment options enables the ServMax X-313 to support diverse MEC infrastructures, optimizing resource allocation, and enhancing service delivery in dynamic network environments.
Explore the transformative capabilities of AMAX’s ServMax X-313 for your Edge AI deployments. For more details, visit our website and discover our comprehensive AI Edge Solutions.
Intel, the Intel logo, and other marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
