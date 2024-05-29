Sgt Penevelomo oath for nurse

On 23 May 2024 in Gizo, Western province. Sergeant Matrina Penevelomo has taken her Oath for correctional nurse or Affirmation on Enlistment at Gizo Correctional Centre

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau says, I am pleased to inform you that in accordance with section 123 (2) of the Constitution of Solomon Islands and Section 10 of the Correctional Services Act 2007. You are appointed as an officer in the Correctional Service Solomon Islands for a six (06) months probationary period with effect from your date of appointment. Your appointment is subject to the provisions of the Correctional Services Act and Regulation 2007 and the General Orders.

You are solemnly swear before God, his Majesty King Charles III and in the presence of this organisation to lead a worthy life and to exercise your profession honourably

Commissioner Forau said codes of ethics for nurses is paramount and the provisions assert the ethical and moral foundation of the nursing profession

He adds it is very important to practice with compassion and respect for the inherent dignity, worth, and unique attributes for every inmates, and to promotes, advocates for, and protects the rights, health, and safety of the inmates and officers

“The Correctional Service Solomon Islands is a key component in the Government’s administration of criminal justice. CSSI is challenging organization which offers many learning and development opportunities and I welcome you to the service”, says Forau.

Sergeant Matrina Penevelomo thanked CSSI Commissioner and his executive for entrusting her working as a nurse in Gizo Corrections.

“Working as a nurse in a prison is a very interesting area of work. It offers a variety of experience such as management of continuing health.

“I have a lot to share and am looking forward to having a positive impact on both the officers here at Gizo Correctional Center and the inmates,” she says. “I am looking forward to being actively involved with inmates, so they get to know me and feel comfortable coming to talk to me.”

Commissioner Forau on behalf of his Executive, GCC management, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files of CSSI congratulate sergeant Penevelomo for her appointment and working togetherness as we progress the future of CSSI.

Sergeant Penevelomo taken her Oath or Affirmation on Enlistment in the presence of CSSI Commissioner as witness by the Deputy Commissioner Administration and GCC Commandant

Sergeant Penevelomo sign her new appointment while Deputy Commissioner Administration Chris Bwekulyi, CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau, and GCC Commandant Inspt Joseph Tera looks on

