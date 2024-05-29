Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,941 in the last 365 days.

My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 20: Kappu Ramasubramanian, Founder and Principal, Disha Consulting

  • Homepage
  • >
  • Podcast
  • >
  • My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 20: Kappu Ramasubramanian, Founder and Principal, Disha Consulting
By Natalie Raymond on

Welcome back to season two of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we’re talking with Kappu Ramasubramanian, the Founder and Principal of Disha Consulting, about how her love of learning helped her build a career in data.

Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.

Learn more about Disha Consulting.

Interested in being a guest?

You just read:

My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 20: Kappu Ramasubramanian, Founder and Principal, Disha Consulting

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more