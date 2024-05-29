Traffic Advisory for June 1-8, 2024

Events in the City of Boston will bring parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.

Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online.

BACK BAY/ SOUTH END

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 8, 2024

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will take place along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common. The route: Boylston Street at Clarendon Street, right onto Clarendon, left onto Tremont Street, left onto Berkeley Street, right onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street ending at Boston Common. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The route will be closed to traffic during the parade.

Parking will be restricted on the following streets:

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street, Southside (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South, Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

BACK BAY/ BEACON HILL/ GOVERNMENT CENTER

The Ancient Honorable Artillery Company Of Massachusetts, Monday, June 3, 2024

The parade will take place in three phases over the following streets:

Phase one – 12:30 p.m.: North Street, left onto Congress Street, right onto State Street, straight onto Court Street, left onto Tremont Street, to Boylston Street, to Charles Street entering Boston Common for the Drum Head Election and the Change of Command Ceremony at the Parade Grounds at 1:3o p.m.

Phase two – 2:00 p.m.: Drum Head Election and the Change of Command Ceremony at the Parade Grounds

Phase three – 2:45 p.m.: From Boston Common to Charles Street to Park Plaza to Columbus Avenue to Saint James Avenue, to Dartmouth Street to Old South Church, arriving no later than 3:15 pm for a retreat ceremony followed by a church service at Old South Church.

Boston Dyke March, Friday, June 7, 2024

The March begins at 7 p.m. and takes place over the following streets: Parkman Bandstand - Boston Common, right onto Charles Street, left onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, left onto Clarendon Street, left onto Boylston Street, returning to Boston Common at the corner of Boylston Street and Charles Street.

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Arts Walk – Sunday, June 2, 2024

The annual Beacon Hill Arts Walk will take place from noon to 6:00 pm with physical set up beginning at 9:00 am. This event will close West Cedar Street

to through traffic and eliminate parking on the street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

West Cedar Street, Both sides, from Phillips Street to Cambridge Street

DORCHESTER

Blarney Stone 5k Road Race, Sunday, June 2, 2024

The race will take place over the following streets: Dorchester Avenue at the Blarney Stone, outbound to Lower Mills, turn around just before Mother Julia Road in Lower Mills and return to the Blarney Stone. The race starts at noon.

Dorchester Day Parade – Sunday, June 2, 2024

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will take place on the same route as in previous years: Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to Columbia Road. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and should be completed by 4 p.m. The route will be closed to traffic during the parade.

Parking will be restricted on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street, Staging Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street, Staging, Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street, Staging, Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street, Staging, Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

Zuave, Saturday, June 1, 2024

The annual Zuave event will be taking place in part on Talbot Avenue and parking restrictions will be in place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following street:

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Nightingale Street to Wales Street

WEST ROXBURY

Annual Corrib Classic 5k Road Race, Sunday, June 2, 2024

The race will take place over the following streets: Lagrange Street, right onto VFW Parkway, right onto Corey Street, left onto Weld Street, right onto Maple Street, right onto Centre Street, left onto Bellevue Street, right onto Howitt Street, right onto Lagrange Street to Billings Field

The race will start at noon with street closures from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the 2,500 runners.