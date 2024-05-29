Advancing Asian American Communities through Opportunity

The Cambodian Family (TCF) is a community-based organization formed in 1980 when Cambodian refugees first settled in America after escaping war and genocide in their homeland. TCF’s mission is to provide opportunities for refugee and immigrant families to develop the knowledge, skills, and desires for creating better health and well-being in their lives. TCF services have expanded to immigrants and refugees from all over the world. TCF staff speak multiple languages, including English, Khmer (Cambodian), Spanish, Cham, and Vietnamese.

TCF’s Executive Director, Vattana Peong, said he is inspired by financial education and empowerment work because he’s eager to address the wealth-building barriers associated with a lack of programs offered to the low-income, limited-English communities in Orange County. “We were constantly asked by our clients for help, especially those who are newly arrived immigrants,” describes Peong. “I took this gap in services as a motivation to help my community.” Through culturally and linguistically tailored classroom workshops, TCF provides financial education and empowerment content aimed to support consumers establish and improve their credit, increase their savings, lower their debt, and improve access to financial services.

“If people are made aware of the options that are available to them in materials that they can understand and in culturally appropriate ways, they will have the courage and knowledge to make better informed decisions regarding their finances. Building confidence is key in financial empowerment,” advises Peong. “Learning about finances can be intimidating but don’t be scared to start and remember to ask questions! It is important to take things one step at a time and learn at your own pace and comfort level.”

Visit The Cambodian Family’s website to learn more.