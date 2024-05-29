Build Wealth Through Banking

Most banks and credit unions are safe places to store your money. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures bank depositors’ funds up to $250,000 per account. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) provides insurance coverage for deposits held in credit unions, up to $250,000 per depositor per credit union. However, not all financial institutions, products, and services are insured. Before putting your money into a bank or credit union, be sure it is insured.