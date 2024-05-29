2024 Antitrust in Healthcare Conference

The Antitrust in Healthcare Conference continues a rich tradition with this jointly sponsored conference from the Antitrust Law and Health Law Sections. Healthcare continues to be in the antitrust spotlight—from the withdrawal of the 1996 and 2011 Enforcement Policies to the proposal of new Merger Guidelines. In addition, federal and state enforcers continue to challenge the mergers and business conduct of a wide variety of healthcare entities, including their sponsors and executives. These actions and private antitrust litigation have targeted contracts, pricing, mergers, protection of data, and other potentially anticompetitive activities.

Our expert faculty of leading government attorneys, private counsel representing both plaintiffs and defendants, international enforcers, and economists will provide practical advice, insights, and policy recommendations. Please join us to receive the most timely and significant information on key antitrust issues affecting the healthcare industry.

Partner Gerald Stein will moderate the panel, "Navigating Deals Through Antitrust Enforcement Priorities."