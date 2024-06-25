Rogers Base Company, LLC Named Official Baseball Base Provider for PONY Baseball and Softball
Rogers Breakaway Base Aligns Seamlessly with PONY Baseball & Softball's Mission to Protect Our Nation's Youth
We are thrilled to join forces with PONY Baseball and Softball as their official base provider. We pride ourselves on crafting top-of-the-line products that enhance player performance and safety.”WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers Base Company, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality sports equipment, proudly announces its new partnership with PONY Baseball and Softball as the official baseball and softball base provider. This strategic collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both entities, aiming to enhance the playing experience for young athletes nationwide.
— Brian Hall
PONY Baseball and Softball, known for its commitment to youth development and fostering a love for the game, has selected Rogers Base Company as its official supplier of baseball and softball bases. With a shared dedication to excellence and innovation, this partnership is poised to elevate the equipment standards in youth baseball and softball.
"We are thrilled to join forces with PONY Baseball and Softball as their official base provider," said Brian Hall, Managing Member of Rogers Base Company. "At Rogers Base Company, we pride ourselves on crafting top-of-the-line products that enhance player performance and safety. Through this collaboration, we look forward to contributing to the growth and development of young athletes as they pursue their passion for baseball."
Rogers Base Company brings decades of experience in manufacturing sports equipment and is committed to superior quality, performance, and durability. Following years of clinical research, testing, and refinement, Rogers Breakaway™ Base is considered the de facto system in the market and has protected players of all ages. Their baseball and softball bases are engineered with precision and designed to withstand the rigors of intense gameplay, ensuring optimal performance on the field.
"We are proud to partner with Rogers Base Company, the preeminent base manufacturer in the world,” stated PONY President Abraham Key. “Rogers is focused on providing a quality product at an affordable price for our teams and leagues."
As the official baseball and softball base provider for PONY Baseball and Softball, Rogers Base Company will supply bases for various events, tournaments, and leagues organized by PONY Baseball and Softball across the United States. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in advancing youth baseball and softball quality and safety standards.
For more information about Rogers Base Company, LLC and their range of sports equipment, visit https://rogersbreakawaybase.com/. To learn more about PONY Baseball and its programs, visit https://www.pony.org/.
About Rogers Base Company, LLC:
Rogers Base Company, LLC is a leading provider of high-quality sports equipment. It specializes in baseball bases, softball bases, and other essential field equipment and gear for athletes. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Rogers Base Company, LLC aims to enhance the playing experience for athletes of all ages and skill levels.
About PONY Baseball:
PONY Baseball is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth baseball and softball opportunities for players aged 4 to 23. Founded in 1951 in Washington, Pennsylvania, PONY Baseball and Softball emphasizes player development, sportsmanship, and community involvement, fostering a lifelong love for the game.
Brian Hall
Rogers Base Company, LLC
+1 408-499-5588
brian@rogersbbs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram