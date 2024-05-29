Road Closure, Hinesburg Road in Charlotte

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of 1379 Hinesburg in Charlotte is closed to traffic in one lane due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

