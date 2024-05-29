Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,917 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure, Hinesburg Road in Charlotte

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The area of 1379 Hinesburg in Charlotte is closed to traffic in one lane due to a Motor Vehicle Crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last for FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Jonathan Post

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 1-(802)-878-7111 #3

Fax – 1-(802)-878-3173

 

You just read:

Road Closure, Hinesburg Road in Charlotte

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more