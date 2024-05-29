Kennett License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for Kennett License Office has been awarded to Southern Operations LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location (103 S Main St, Kennett, Mo., 63857) will close on May 22 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Friday, May 24. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. and the telephone number will be 573-888-6744.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Caruthersville License Office – 610 Ward Avenue, Suite 1D, Caruthersville, Mo., 63830

Malden License Office – 1112 N Douglass, Malden, Mo., 63863

New Madrid License Office – 341 US HWY 61, New Madrid, Mo., 63869

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:





License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

