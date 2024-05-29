MPD Searching for Wanted Bank Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a February bank robbery.

On February 6, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the suspect entered a bank in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest, and handed an employee a note demanding money while implying he had a weapon. The employee complied, and the suspect fled from the bank.

67-year-old Reginal Council Williams is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to this offense. He is described as a black male, 5’10 in height, 155 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and black hair.

Williams is pictured below:

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of Williams should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24018793