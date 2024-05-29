Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Fatal Stabbing in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for a fatal stabbing in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the 500 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. Officers located 58-year-old Tommy Hudson, of Northwest, with multiple stab wounds in front of a residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation determined he was stabbed inside of a residence in the same block where he was found.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 54-year-old Ted Anthony Brown, of Northwest, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

The detectives’ investigation determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 24079205

