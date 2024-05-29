Governor Phil Scott and Interim Education Secretary Zoie Saunders Announce Afterschool Grant Recipients

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Interim Education Secretary Zoie Saunders today announced the recipients of this year’s afterschool grant awards. This $3.5 million grant program was established to expand and create new afterschool and summer programs statewide. Eligible recipients included Vermont school systems, community-based organizations, and municipal and non-profit organizations.

Grant awardees will coordinate with over 73 community partners to expand access to non-school time programs. This program helps expand access across the state and ensuring all students have an opportunity to take part in unique, engaging, high-quality programs.

“Keeping kids engaged, both during the school year and summer vacation, is an essential part of the prevention work that’s been a priority for my Administration,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These grants are part of that work and help to create more affordable programs, using partnerships to fit the needs of local families.”

Seventeen grants will be awarded this inaugural year, supporting supervisory unions and nonprofits across 11 different counties. $1,237,019.35 will be awarded in the first year of the program with an estimated $3,711,058.05 proposed over the next three years.

“Now more than ever it is critical that Vermont students have a safe and enriching place to go afterschool, on the weekends, and during the summer,” said Saunders. “We are thrilled that underserved corners of the state have the opportunity to build out these resources for their communities. This initiative not only supports our students but also strengthens our communities as a whole.”

Grant Recipients

By leveraging local partnerships and increasing staffing, these efforts will reduce waitlists and provide more afterschool availability. This includes the introduction of weekend programming and added staff in school systems such as Vergennes Elementary, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, Franklin Northwest, and Windham Southeast.

Collaboration with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and Vermont Works for Women will expand services with a focus on career readiness and academic support in places like Barre, Essex, and Brattleboro.

New initiatives will equip students with essential skills for future success. In the Burlington School District, programs will focus on supporting historically marginalized students. New programs will focus on better serving New Americans, English language learners, and students with truancy and academic challenges.

Programs at Cabot Elementary and Missisquoi Valley School District will foster youth leadership and volunteer opportunities allowing for peer mentorship and social emotional learning. These are only a few examples of the range of programs that will offer comprehensive support, advance academic growth, and strengthen community ties for students across the state. Grantees include:

Addison Northwest School District

Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro, Inc.

Burlington School District

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (Cabot)

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union

King Street Center, Inc.

Kingdom East Unified Union School District

Missisquoi Valley School District

Montshire Museum of Science

Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Inc.

Orange Southwest Unified Union School District

Paran Recreations, Inc.

University of Vermont

Vermont Works for Women

White River Valley Supervisory Union

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union

The initiative underscores the critical role of high-quality afterschool in the lives of Vermont families, offering additional learning and enrichment in a safe environment. Universal afterschool in Vermont strives to offer inclusive, high-quality afterschool and summer options to meet the diverse needs of the state's youth.

For more details about the grant recipients, please visit the Agency of Education’s website.