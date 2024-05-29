"God Always Provides": The Salvation Army Cares for Senior Community after Tornado

Captain Andrew Thorson of the Northwest Arkansas Rogers Corps responded swiftly when he learned that The Meadows, a senior citizens complex, had not received any assistance in the two days following a deadly tornado in Rogers, Arkansas. The community of 40 residents was left without power and food. Family members reached out to The Salvation Army for help, and Captain Thorson answered with hope.

"When the Salvation Army showed up, we were all just so thankful," said one resident. "We are traumatized and exhausted. Having your help is such a relief. God always provides!"

Residents had been relying on family and fending for themselves, but now they no longer have to worry about food. The Salvation Army is providing hot meals, water, and snacks, allowing the community to focus on their recovery efforts.

Captain Thorson expressed his gratitude for being made aware of the situation: "We are thankful that the residents' families reached out to us. It is heartbreaking to see people in such dire conditions, but we are happy that we could respond quickly and provide the assistance they desperately needed."

With their food covered, residents of The Meadows can now concentrate on rebuilding their lives, knowing that The Salvation Army is there to support them every step of the way."

