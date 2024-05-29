GCAA and ICAO join forces to empower the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals through a landmark partnership

​

Montréal and Dubai, 29 May 2024 – The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have signed a strategic partnership to develop and empower the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP). The occasion was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by His Excellency (H.E.) Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, and Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of ICAO, on 24 May 2024 at the GCAA's office in Dubai.





This strategic partnership aims to address the critical challenges facing the aviation industry by focusing on three key pillars:





1. Attracting, educating, training, and retaining the next generation of aviation professionals.

2. Promoting the empowerment of women in the aviation industry.

3. Developing education and sharing expertise through collaborative initiatives.





H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the joint efforts between the UAE and ICAO to foster a comprehensive and advanced aviation sector. By investing in the next generation of aviation professionals and supporting women's empowerment, we are paving the way for a more dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive future for our industry."





Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar echoed this sentiment, adding, "This strategic partnership between ICAO and the GCAA represents a bold step forward in our shared commitment to developing a skilled, diverse, and sustainable aviation workforce. By working together to attract, train, and empower the next generation of aviation professionals, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future in the aviation industry. ICAO is proud to collaborate with the GCAA in this important endeavour, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of our joint efforts on the global aviation community."





Under the MoU, the GCAA and ICAO will collaborate on developing tailored programs, initiatives, and educational opportunities to attract and train the next generation of aviation professionals. The partnership will also support women's empowerment in aviation through collaborative initiatives aimed at creating more equitable and diverse opportunities at all levels within the sector.





Moreover, the MoU fosters a culture of knowledge sharing and collaboration by exchanging best practices, information, and resources related to aviation professional development. This aims to cultivate an environment that nurtures innovation, progress, and development within the industry.





The partnership between the GCAA and ICAO is not just a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable and diverse future for the aviation industry in the UAE and globally; it is a call for the entire industry to unite and work towards a common goal of creating a more inclusive, innovative, and resilient aviation sector that can withstand the challenges of the future.















