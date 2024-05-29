PrgE: an OB-fold protein from plasmid pCF10 with striking differences to prototypical bacterial SSBs

In this study, we show that PrgE plays no essential role in conjugation, but that it has very unusual DNA-binding properties. Crystal structures of apo and DNA-bound PrgE show that PrgE has the characteristic OB-fold of SSBs, but that it binds ssDNA in a filamentous way, which is further supported by in vitro experiments. We also present data that show that PrgE unexpectedly binds both ssDNA and dsDNA equally well.

Many conjugative plasmids encode additional proteins that are not directly involved in conjugation, but have various functions that confer competitive advantages to the plasmid ( Cooke & Herman, 2023 ). PrgE is a small soluble protein that is encoded roughly one-third into the P Q operon, in between genes encoding for the mating channel ( Fig 1 ). PrgE has not been previously characterized, and its role in type IV secretion is therefore unknown, but it has been suggested that PrgE is a single-stranded DNA-binding protein (SSB), based on its sequence homology of 37% to an SSB in a lactococcal phage ( Desiere et al, 2001 ; Hirt et al, 2005 ).

Horizontal gene transfer is an important way for bacteria to spread genetic information between populations, for example, for the propagation of antibiotic resistance or virulence genes ( Von Wintersdorff et al, 2016 ). Conjugation is one type of horizontal gene transfer, which allows for the transfer of plasmids from donor to recipient cells via type IV secretion systems (T4SSs) ( Waksman, 2019 ). These systems are increasingly well understood in Gram-negative bacteria, where recent cryo-EM structures provide an understanding of the mating channel at a molecular level ( Macé et al, 2022 ; Costa et al, 2024 ). In contrast, our current understanding of Gram-positive T4SSs is much more limited as such detailed information is not available ( Grohmann et al, 2018 ).

Because PrgE is likely not part of the relaxosome, we wanted to know whether it is essential for conjugation in another way. We therefore created an E. faecalis knockout strain (OG1RF:pCF10ΔprgE) to explore the function of PrgE in vivo by comparing the conjugation efficiency between the mutant and WT. We tested conjugation both during the exponential phase when cells were actively dividing and in the stationary phase when cells are no longer dividing and the availability of other, genome-encoded, SSBs in E. faecalis may be different. We observed a decrease in efficiency between exponentially growing cells and cells in the stationary phase, but there was no significant difference between ΔprgE and WT in either condition ( Fig 9 ). We further considered whether multiple conjugative events would be needed to observe an effect. We therefore passaged the plasmids several times between donor and recipient cells, using transconjugant cells as new donor cells. However, also here we did not observe any difference within four passages between ΔprgE and WT ( Fig 9 ). We conclude that PrgE does not play an essential role in conjugation under the tested conditions.

Given that PrgE is a soluble protein in the T4SS operon that binds DNA, we speculated that it might interact with the DNA transfer and replication proteins PcfF (accessory factor [ Rehman et al, 2019 ]) and/or PcfG (relaxase [ Chen et al, 2007 ]), which form the relaxosome at the origin of transfer of plasmid pCF10. We therefore conducted pull-down experiments where untagged PrgE was incubated with either the His-tagged PcfG ( Fig 8A ) or the GST-tagged PcfF ( Fig 8B ). However, neither of the proteins co-eluted with PrgE, indicating that they do not strongly interact.

(A) ΔN-PrgE (solid lines) elutes significantly later than WT (dotted lines, the same as in Fig 5B ) on size-exclusion chromatography, but still, its elution volume is dependent on the salt concentrations. (B) SEC-MALS analysis of ΔN-PrgE in 300 mM NaCl with the Rayleigh ratio indicated in black on the left axis and the molecular weight in orange on the right axis. The calculated weight was 16.4 ± 0.6 kD, which is close to that of a monomer. (C) SEC-MALS analysis of ΔN-PrgE in 50 mM NaCl gave a calculated molecular weight of 33.1 ± 4.7 kD, which is close to that of a dimer.

Based on the DNA-bound crystal structure, we hypothesized that the N-terminal tail of PrgE could play an important role in oligomerization. We therefore created a deletion variant where we removed the 12 first residues of PrgE (ΔN-PrgE). This variant eluted significantly later on SEC than the WT protein; however, we still observed differences in elution volume in different salt concentrations ( Fig 6A ). To explore these differences in more detail, we performed SEC-MALS in 300 mM NaCl, which resulted in a molecular weight of 16.5 ± 0.6 kD, which is close to the theoretical molecular weight of a ΔN-PrgE monomer (15.5 kD) ( Fig 6B ). In addition, we performed SEC-MALS in 50 mM NaCl, where ΔN-PrgE was found to form a dimer (molecular weight of 33.1 ± 4.7 kD) ( Fig 6C ). These results show that the N-terminal tail of PrgE is a major contributor to oligomerization.

(A) Size-exclusion chromatogram of PrgE (on a Superose 6 column) shows that the elution volume, which is coupled to protein radius, depends on the salt concentration. (B) Size-exclusion chromatogram of PrgE (on a Superdex 200 column), in the same salt concentration but with different protein concentrations, shows that the elution volume decreases with increasing protein concentrations. (C) SEC-MALS analysis of 60 μM PrgE in 300 mM NaCl. The black line, plotted on the left axis, indicates the Rayleigh ratio, which is directly proportional to the intensity of the scattered light in excess of the buffer. The orange line, plotted on the right axis, indicates the molecular weight of the protein measured throughout the peak. The average molecular weight was 51.1 ± 2.8 kD. (D) SDS–PAGE of PrgE, with or without crosslinking with disuccinimidyl suberate.

Because PrgE oligomerized differently in the crystal structures with or without DNA, we investigated the oligomerization behavior of PrgE in vitro. We noticed that the volume at which PrgE eluted on size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) differed depending on the salt concentration of the buffer ( Fig 5A ), as well as the protein concentration ( Fig 5B ). This indicates that PrgE is able to oligomerize. To gain deeper insight into the oligomeric state, we performed size-exclusion chromatography coupled to multi-angle light scattering (SEC-MALS), with 60 μM PrgE in 300 mM NaCl conditions. The molecular weight of the elution peak was 51.1 ± 2.8 kD, which corresponds well to a trimer (the theoretical molecular weight of the PrgE monomer is 17 kD) ( Fig 5C ). However, all SEC traces show an asymmetric peak, trailing to the right, indicating the presence of smaller oligomeric species. In addition to this, gentle crosslinking of purified PrgE also captured multiple oligomeric states ( Fig 5D ). These results show that PrgE can exist in various oligomerization states in vitro and that its oligomerization is both salt concentration– and protein concentration–dependent.

(A) E. coli homotetrameric SSB bound to ssDNA (PDB: 1EYG ). (B) Yeast heterotrimeric RPA bound to ssDNA (PDB: 6I52 ). (C) SSB from Enterobacter phage Enc34 (PDB: 5ODL ). (D, E, F) Superposition of DNA-bound PrgE (brown) with the proteins shown in panels (A, B, C). View in panel (D) is rotated 45° on the x-axis when compared to panel (A) for clarity; the views in panel (E, F) are the same as in (B, C). In panel (E), PrgE is aligned to chain C of RPA as it has the highest structural homology to PrgE.

The overall quaternary structure of PrgE binding to ssDNA is different than that of bacterial or eukaryotic SSBs, where ssDNA commonly wraps around a homotetramer in bacterial SSBs ( Fig 4A ) and eukaryotic RPA binds DNA as a heterotrimer ( Fig 4B ). Instead, it appears more similar to that of viral SSBs, which have monomers as a functional unit in DNA binding ( Fig 4C ). Each PrgE monomer binds fewer DNA bases (5), which are more neatly stacked on top of each other, compared with other SSBs that have a larger interaction area ( Fig 4D–F ). The exact DNA-binding mechanisms share some similarities in that stacking interactions with aromatic residues play an important role. However, in PrgE, the responsible residues are tyrosines, whereas they are phenylalanines and tryptophans for E. coli SSB and RPA, and the viral SSB uses both tyrosines and phenylalanines.

In addition to hydrogen bonding with the phosphate backbone, pi–pi interactions between the aromatic rings of the DNA and two tyrosine residues are of major importance for DNA binding. Tyr110 stacks on the fifth DNA base in the binding cassette in all subunits. In contrast, the orientation of Tyr62 varies. For chains A and B, Tyr62 points inward toward the bases, whereas it is oriented toward the DNA backbone for chain C. Accordingly, the exact orientation of the first DNA base varies between the binding cassettes. In the third binding cassette in the asymmetric unit, base 11 stacks on top of the following four bases and forms two H-bonds with PrgE chain C (Asn120 and Asn66). In the other two cassettes (bound to chains A and B), this base is tilted away and only forms one H-bond with Asn120. Other than these interactions with the DNA bases, hydrogen bonding with DNA bases seems to be less important, consistent with the lack of sequence specificity in DNA binding. In our structure, only Gln108 of chain B interacts with adenine 9, with the other copies of Gln108 being close to the DNA but not in hydrogen bonding distance. In conclusion, PrgE binds to ssDNA with a high degree of plasticity.

The different PrgE subunits bind to the ssDNA in a similar, but not identical, manner. Many interactions with the phosphate backbone of the ssDNA are the same within all subunits, including with residues Ser33, Gln34, and Asn37 in loop 1 that form H-bonds with the DNA backbone with the fourth and fifth phosphate of each stretch of five bases ( Fig 3B–D ). Additional phosphate binding can be found with Lys111 and Tyr110 in loop 4 in chains A and C, but not B. Interestingly, this loop interacts with the phosphate of the second base of the DNA-binding cassette that is primarily bound by the neighboring copy of PrgE.

PrgE binds to the ssDNA between loops 1 and 4, where the beta-barrel is partially open. Each subunit binds to five DNA bases. The binding also bends the ssDNA between the protein-binding sites, resulting in a kink at every fifth base. The kinks between subunits C′–A and A–B form the same angle. However, the N-terminal tail of chain B bends at a smaller angle and the kink in the DNA chain between subunits B and C is therefore also slightly less pronounced ( Fig S3B ).

(A) In the asymmetric unit, there are three PrgE molecules bound to the ssDNA. (B, C, D) Enlarged views of the regions indicated in panel (A), highlighting the residues that are important for DNA binding for each of the three monomers. Black dotted lines show potential hydrogen bonds. Orientation of panels (B, C, D) is not the same as in (A), to increase clarity and allow easier comparison.

(A) Structure of five asymmetric units (each containing three PrgE molecules, subunit A in teal, subunit B in brown, and subunit C in green) bound to a total of 75 DNA bases highlighted in red. (B) Superimposition of the three different chains of the PrgE structure bound to ssDNA. Red circles highlight the different angles in the DNA kink in subunit C and the corresponding different angles of the N-terminal tail in subunit B.

We also crystallized PrgE together with a single-stranded poly-A 60-mer DNA in a molar ratio of 1:3. The obtained crystallographic data were refined in the space group P2 1 2 1 2 1 with the asymmetric unit containing three copies of the protein sitting on a string of 15 ssDNA bases. Although there are only 15 bases in the asymmetric unit, the ssDNA shows a continuous density throughout the crystal packing ( Fig S3A ). Compared with the apo structure of PrgE, a few more residues are visible at the C-terminal end (until residues 136 of 144), continuing as an alpha-helix as predicted by the AlphaFold2 model. The DNA does not get wrapped around PrgE, like it does with E. coli SSB ( Raghunathan et al, 2000 ); rather, PrgE interacts with the DNA like beads on a string, with the N-terminal tail of one PrgE binding to the neighboring PrgE, using interactions between polar side chains ( Fig 3A ). PISA analysis shows that the interaction areas between the PrgE subunits in the DNA-bound structure are between 600 and 800 Å 2 .

We used DALI ( Holm, 2020 ) and Foldseek ( Van Kempen et al, 2024 ) to search the PDB for the closest structural homolog to PrgE. As with the previous searches with the AlphaFold2 model, the hits had generally very low scores with E-values in Foldseek being in the 10 −2 range. The best hit from DALI was the C-terminal domain with an unknown function of the E. coli helicase RadD ( Osorio Garcia et al, 2022 ) (PDB: 7R7J ) with a Z score of 7.1. However, there are substantial structural differences, which are highlighted by having an RMSD of 4.02 Å over 104 residues between the two structures ( Fig 2B ).

PrgE was produced in E. coli and purified to homogeneity. We solved the crystal structure of apo PrgE to 2.7 Å, using the AlphaFold2 model of PrgE as a template for molecular replacement. The asymmetric unit contained two copies of the protein in the space group P2 1 2 1 2 1 . Both copies were modeled from residues 1–130, with residues 34 and 35 missing in loop 1 of chain A ( Fig S2 ). For both chains, the remaining C-terminal part (residues 131–144) is missing in the density. PISA analysis shows that this dimer has an interface area of 680 Å 2 , with 9 H-bonds and three salt bridges. The overarching fold of the protein corresponds to an oligosaccharide/oligonucleotide-binding (OB) fold, characterized by five beta-strands that form a beta-barrel with a 1-2-3-5-4-1 topology, which is only partially closed between strands 3 and 5 ( Fig 2A ). PrgE also has a 42-residue-long region between strands 3 and 4 that forms two alpha-helices of which the first seemingly contributes to the opening in the barrel between strands 3 and 5. The apo structure overall aligns very well with the predicted AlphaFold2 model of PrgE, having an RMSD of 0.48 Å over 113 residues.

To compare PrgE with other proteins, we performed sequence-based homology searches. These yielded very little insights, besides that PrgE is predicted to be an SSB and found only in Enterococci and other related species from the order Lactobacillales. We performed multiple sequence alignment of PrgE with SSBs encoded on the E. coli and E. faecalis genome ( Fig S1A ). PrgE only has a very low sequence identity to both sequences (24% to the aligned regions of E. faecalis SSB and 19% to E. coli SSB). We also created AlphaFold2 models to investigate structural homology. Genomic SSB from E. faecalis strongly resembles typical bacterial SSBs, and the model aligns with E. coli SSB with an RMSD of 0.59 Å over 83 residues ( Fig S1B ). In contrast, the PrgE model differs significantly. It superimposes with an RMSD of 5.4 Å over 80 residues to the model of the genome-encoded E. faecalis SSB, with differences in the part of the beta-sheet that is involved in DNA binding in typical bacterial SSBs. It also has differences in the N- and C-terminal regions, and contains more alpha-helices than typical OB-folds ( Fig S1C ). Performing structural homology searches to the AlphaFold2 model of PrgE using Foldseek ( Van Kempen et al, 2024 ) did not yield better information than the sequence-based searches. Top hits in the Protein Data Bank (PDB) database were only distantly related proteins with an OB-fold, with high E-values or low TM scores (Table S1). Searching for E. faecalis proteins in the AlphaFold database (AFDB50) only resulted in uncharacterized proteins or proteins with low sequence identity to PrgE. This suggests that PrgE differs from previously studied SSBs.

Discussion

Many conjugative plasmids, with different incompatibility groups, encode for (at least) one SSB protein, which can often complement the genome-encoded SSB (Golub & Low, 1985). In conjugation, SSBs have been proposed to be important for protecting plasmid ssDNA both in donor and in recipient cells and to evade the SOS response (Howland et al, 1989; Jones et al, 1992; Al Mamun et al, 2021; Couturier et al, 2023). However, all of the available research has been done on SSBs from Gram-negative T4SSs. Here, we characterized the proposed SSB PrgE from the Gram-positive conjugative plasmid pCF10.

By crystallizing PrgE, we showed that it indeed has the typical OB-fold of SSBs, but that its structure has important differences when compared to other SSB proteins. PrgE has three alpha-helices that are positioned differently from other SSBs, and also differs in its beta-sheet where the DNA-binding regions are. The differences became even more apparent when we analyzed the DNA-bound structure. Each monomer binds DNA in a way that is to be expected, relying on interactions with the DNA backbone and stacking interactions with the bases to achieve DNA binding in a sequence-independent manner. However, PrgE does not bind DNA as the typical bacterial SSB, which commonly forms homotetramers around which they wrap the ssDNA. It is also very different from how eukaryotic SSBs, like RPA, bind the ssDNA as heterotrimers. Instead, PrgE binds the ssDNA in a filamentous manner, like beads on a string (Fig 3). Between each binding site, the DNA gets bent (Fig S3B). Whether the exact angles are due to crystal packing or are also the ones found in solution is not known. The oligomerization in the DNA-bound structure is supported by the N-terminal tail of PrgE, which interacts with the neighboring monomer on the DNA-bound structure (Fig 3), a feature that is not found on the prototypical bacterial SSBs. Further supporting the filamentous oligomerization are the different oligomerization states that were observed for PrgE in solution (Fig 5). The N-terminally truncated variant of PrgE (ΔN-PrgE), which was predominantly monomeric and showed capacity to dimerize only in low salt conditions, confirms the role of the N-terminus in oligomerization that was suggested by the DNA-bound crystal structure (Fig 6).

Most of our data from the fluorescence anisotropy experiments fit best to a standard quadratic binding curve that does not account for cooperativity (Figs 7 and S4). However, for the single-stranded 60-mer substrate, the Hill equation with a positive Hill coefficient fits the data well and indicates cooperativity in the binding (Fig S4C). This cooperative binding was lost for ΔN-PrgE, suggesting that the N-terminal tail does promote cooperative binding on longer DNA substrates. Surprisingly, we found that PrgE bound dsDNA equally well as ssDNA (Figs 7 and S4 and Table 1). Most characterized SSBs have a high affinity and specificity for ssDNA (Oliveira & Ciesielski, 2021). As an example, RPA binds mixed ssDNA with affinities of 10–40 nM albeit displaying a preference for pyrimidines, and with K D values to ssDNA up to three orders of magnitude lower than to dsDNA (Brill & Stillman, 1989; Wold et al, 1989; Kim et al, 1992). To our knowledge, only one studied SSB-like protein shares PrgE’s feature of binding equally well to both ssDNA and dsDNA, namely, one from the archaea Nanoarchaeum equitans (Olszewski et al, 2015). When PrgE binds dsDNA, the DNA must be in a different conformation than in our ssDNA-bound structure. This makes it difficult to speculate exactly how PrgE would structurally bind dsDNA, besides that the residues interacting with the ssDNA phosphate backbone likely also are important for dsDNA binding. Given these data, it is clear that PrgE is not a typical SSB, and we therefore refer to it simply as an OB-fold protein.

Given these unexpected characteristics of PrgE, it is tempting to speculate about its evolutionary origin. Despite being present in the middle of a T4SS operon on a bacterial conjugative plasmid, PrgE does not behave at all like a bacterial SSB. No close structural homologs could be identified via DALI (Holm, 2020) and Foldseek (Van Kempen et al, 2024). PrgE’s oligomerization behavior in DNA binding, where PrgE monomers can be added like beads on a string in a non-cooperative manner, is reminiscent of some viruses whose SSBs have a monomer as a functional subunit that can be added on ssDNA (Dekker et al, 1997; Shokri et al, 2009). We did find similarities regarding DNA-binding affinities with an archaeal SSB, which is described as resembling viral SSB-like proteins (Olszewski et al, 2015; Oliveira, 2021). Indeed, the C-terminally truncated Enc34 phage SSB has been shown to bind dsDNA (Cernooka et al, 2017). Furthermore, the Enc34 SSB was also suggested to be able to bind DNA in a filamentous manner, similar to what we here observe for PrgE (Cernooka et al, 2017). In addition, PrgE was originally annotated as an SSB protein based on its 37% sequence similarity to a lactococcal phage SSB (Desiere et al, 2001). We therefore find it likely that PrgE at some point has been introduced to pCF10 via horizontal gene transfer mediated by a phage.

What then is the function of PrgE for the T4SS and in conjugation? PrgE is expressed as part of the P Q operon of pCF10, surrounded by proteins that are essential for its T4SS (Fig 1). This means that PrgE will be produced only when transcription of the P Q operon has been induced, and its production will be quickly shut down again, just like the rest of the proteins encoded by the P Q operon (Lassinantti et al, 2021). Our first hypothesis was that PrgE might interact with other important DNA-binding components of type IV secretion, the relaxosome proteins PcfG and PcfF, as SSBs can be important players in recruiting proteins to DNA (Bianco, 2017; Antony & Lohman, 2019). However, PrgE does not seem to interact strongly with either of them. Secondly, we speculated that PrgE was important for conjugation in other ways, potentially by protecting the conjugative ssDNA in either the donor or recipient strain, or maybe by aiding the establishment of the plasmid in the recipient cells (Couturier et al, 2023). To test this, we created a knockout of PrgE (pCF10:ΔprgE). However, no significant differences in conjugation efficiency could be observed, neither in the exponential phase nor in the stationary phase. It also did not affect the efficiency during multiple serial conjugation events. This is in line with what was observed in previous studies on an F-plasmid, where knocking out a plasmid-encoded ssb also did not reduce mating rates (Al Mamun et al, 2021). However, these experiments were performed under laboratory conditions, and it is possible that PrgE does contribute to conjugation efficiency under other, less ideal, circumstances.

Conjugative plasmids retain many proteins that are not strictly required for conjugation itself, but provide various other advantages, for example, competitiveness against other conjugative elements or replacement of host functions that allows plasmids to use a wider host range (Cooke & Herman, 2023). The F-plasmid encodes an SSB that gets transferred into the recipient cell where it suppresses the SOS response (Al Mamun et al, 2021). It could be one potential avenue to explore whether also PrgE can be transferred through the T4SS and serve a similar function in the E. faecalis recipient cell. However, we deem it unlikely that PrgE has a homologous function, given that the F-plasmid SSB is a typical bacterial SSB that can compensate for genomic SSB deficiencies (Chase et al, 1983; Kolodkin et al, 1983), whereas PrgE is very different from E. faecalis SSB and has very unusual DNA-binding characteristics. In addition, it has yet to be demonstrated whether the pCF10 T4SS can transfer proteins other than DNA-coupled relaxases. The ability of PrgE to bind both ssDNA and dsDNA increases the range of potential functions to any cellular process involving DNA. Understanding the exact function of PrgE remains an exciting prospect for future research.

Conjugative plasmids have been studied for many decades now, ever since the R1 conjugative plasmid was first isolated from a clinical isolate in 1963 (Datta & Kontomichalou, 1965). Genes encoding for OB-fold proteins are part of these plasmids, but our understanding of their specific function within conjugation remains very limited and is almost exclusively based on T4SSs from Gram-negative bacteria. Here, we have shown that PrgE from the Gram-positive conjugative plasmid pCF10 behaves differently to the more well-studied SSBs. It binds ssDNA by attaching PrgE monomers to the DNA like beads on a string, instead of around a globular oligomer like E. coli SSB, and it binds dsDNA equally well as ssDNA. Its oligomerization behavior and DNA-binding mechanism are instead providing insight into a class of OB-fold proteins that has been very poorly characterized.