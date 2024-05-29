China scores first win at Women's Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, May 29 - The second day of Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China got underway today (29 May) at the Galaxy Arena. Italy scored a straight-set victory over France, while China came from one set down to beat the Netherlands 3-1 behind the support of the home crowd.

Three exciting matches will be on show tomorrow: Dominican Republic v Italy at 12:30 p.m., France v Japan at 4 p.m. and Brazil v Netherlands at 7:30 p.m.

Host beat the Netherlands

The highlight of the second matchday saw China pitted against the Netherlands with both teams fighting for ranking points in order to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The host made a slow start to the match with some uncharacteristic errors as the Netherlands took an early lead en route to winning the first set 25-21. Unfazed by the early setback, China gradually improved its game by strengthening its blocking. Outstanding plays by Gong Xiangyu and Wang Yuanyuan helped the team win the second set 25-23 to level the match. With momentum on its side, China edged the third set 25-23 with the Li Yingying, Wu Mengjie and Yuan Xinyue starring on both offense and defense. The Netherlands tried to mount a comeback in the fourth set with attacking plays by Elles Dambrink and Jolien Knollema, but China managed to withstand the pressure thanks to exceptional performances by Wu Mengjie and captain Yuan Xinyue to win the set 25-21 and the match. China plays Japan next on 31 May as the team aims for consecutive victories in Macao.

Italy secured comfortable win

In the first match this afternoon, a well-rounded Italy side made light work of France, winning 70% of the receiver points to secure a comfortable straight-set win (25-15, 25-14, 25-14).

Tickets sales have received overwhelming response. Limited tickets are available for purchase via Damai application and mini program and MacauTicket.com. In addition, limited tickets for some sessions are available for sale at the Galaxy Arena. The tickets are priced between MOP 180 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY), and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per session. Every person taller than 1.2m in height requires a ticket for admission. Children who are less than 1.2m in height and do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult can only bring along one child.

Holders of Macao Resident ID Card can enjoy a 10% discount, and holders of a Macao full-time Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Registration Card for Disability Assessment can enjoy a 20% discount. Discounts are only available for tickets of 30 May sold at the Galaxy Arena, with each person limited to one discounted ticket per session. The concession is valid while stocks.

The Women’s VNL Macao 2024 will continue tomorrow (30 May) until Sunday (2 June). For more details, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.