Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 29, 2024

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 29, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.862 , An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the Town of Barre

H.869 , An act relating to approval of the merger of Brandon Fire District No. 1 and Brandon Fire District No. 2

H.872 , An act relating to miscellaneous updates to the powers of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council and the duties of law enforcement officers

H.881 , An act relating to approval of an amendment to the charter of the City of Burlington

H.885 , An act relating to approval of an amendment to the charter of the Town of Berlin

H.888 , An act relating to approval of amendments to the charter of the Town of Hartford

S.58 , An act relating to public safety

S.114 , An act relating to the establishment of the Psychedelic Therapy Advisory Working Group

When signing S.58, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Over the last year, Vermonters have made it clear public safety is a top concern. So, my Administration proposed a public safety package this session to address the issues facing our communities. While we would have liked S.58 to go further in some areas, this marks a step in the right direction and I’m hopeful the judiciary will utilize the tools in this bill to hold habitual offenders accountable. I also want to thank Senator Sears and Representative LaLonde for their willingness to work with us on this. It’s another example of how progress can be made when both sides are willing to work together – each giving a little – to come to a compromise.”

Governor Scott recently discussed his decision-making approach to the bills passed by the Legislature, highlighting the challenge of balancing benefits, costs and risks, and concerns about the realities of new costs and short timelines for numerous new initiatives coming out of the Legislature. In part, Governor Scott said, “As I’ve always done, I will carefully weigh the good against the bad to make a decision based on whether the benefits outweigh the negative impacts for our entire state. These decisions aren’t easy and they’re not always popular here in Montpelier. But I’ll take that heat when I believe I’m making the right choice for the everyday Vermonter.” Read his full statement here.