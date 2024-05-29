Secretary Haaland Leads U.S. Delegation to Antigua and Barbuda to Highlight U.S. Commitment to Small Island Communities

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland this week led the United States delegation to the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. Throughout the conference and in meetings with counterparts and partners, Secretary Haaland and the delegation – which included senior officials and experts from across the Biden-Harris administration – underscored the United States government’s unwavering commitment to SIDS and to advancing their sustainable development for a resilient and prosperous future.

SIDS are disproportionately affected by the impacts of multiple global crises, including the climate impacts of sea-level rise and extreme weather events. The Conference served as a critical opportunity for the United States to demonstrate its ongoing commitments to establishing the policies, systems and partnerships needed to strengthen SIDS’ resilience and promote their long-term sustainable growth.

Throughout the visit, Secretary Haaland met with international leaders from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the United Nations Secretary General to discuss efforts to tackle the climate crisis and support small island communities.

On Monday, Secretary Haaland delivered the National Statement on behalf of the United States, where she highlighted the Administration's all-of-government approach to uniting around SIDS and their sustainable development. In support of these efforts, the Biden-Harris administration released the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Partnership Strategy in 2022 and has launched efforts with Congress to provide more than $8 billion in new funding and programs for the Pacific Islands. The United States is also expanding diplomatic and development presence in SIDS, including opening new embassies, expanding the United States Agency for International Development’s footprint in the eastern Caribbean and Pacific, and sending Peace Corps volunteers to a number of islands in the Pacific region.

The United States opened embassies in both Solomon Islands and Tonga last year, has plans to open an embassy in Vanuatu this year, and has initiated an ongoing process to establish two new embassies in the eastern Caribbean. Secretary Haaland also highlighted the Department of the Interior’s implementation of the amendments to the Compacts of Free Association, which together will provide $6.5 billion in sustainable economic assistance over 20 years to the freely associated states, which include the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

Secretary Haaland joined Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne and United Nations Development Program Administrator Achim Steiner for a conversation with conference attendees, including government, private sector, and non-profit partners, to discuss the future of SIDS development, the importance of creating sustainable economies, and the international community’s role in supporting SIDS. Secretary Haaland discussed the United States’ approach to development assistance that is rooted in working with local partners to drive local solutions, reflected in U.S. financial support to SIDS, 95 percent of which is in the form of grants, free of debt and dependence.

During the program the Secretary also highlighted the Interior Department’s commitment to the Pacific Islands and U.S territories. In 2022, Secretary Haaland traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and in 2023, she and Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen Cantor traveled to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia. During the visit, they toured natural and cultural resources across the islands and saw first-hand how small island communities are feeling the impacts of the climate crisis and how U.S. investments, including from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, are making a difference for people, wildlife and economies.

On Wednesday, Secretary Haaland joined Prime Minister Browne, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., and Guam Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio for a roundtable conversation with the Local2030 Islands Network, the world’s first global, island-led network devoted to addressing the climate crisis by advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through locally driven, culturally informed solutions.

Secretary Haaland discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to working with Congress to provide $5 million in funding to support the activities of the Network. She also highlighted the Administration’s commitment to advancing a bold and timely global response to the climate crisis, investing in strengthening and expanding multi-hazard early warning systems across the Pacific and Caribbean and partnering with small islands to access clean energy and improve food and water security.

