WAN-IFRA and OpenAI Launch Global AI Accelerator for Newsrooms

The era of AI, and especially generative AI, brings significant opportunities for newsrooms and publishers: AI can assist in creating and improving content or help to do deeper analysis of information and data. It can also enhance the user experience on news websites. Newsrooms also use AI to find new formats for delivering information. But there are, at the same time, new challenges for journalists, publishers and society, like the potential growth and spread of misinformation and topics around privacy, copyright, bias and others.

The Newsroom AI Catalyst accelerator program is not just about the opportunities; it’s about addressing these challenges. It will assist 128 newsrooms across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South Asia. This intensive program combines expert guidance with hands-on experience, equipping newsroom stakeholders with the knowledge and tools to drive strategic AI initiatives. OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, is funding and providing technical assistance to the initiative.

“News enterprises across the globe have come under pressure from declining advertising and print subscription revenues. The adversity confronting news leaves communities without access to a shared basis of facts and shared values and puts democracy itself at risk. AI technologies can positively influence news organisations’ sustainability as long as you quickly grasp the stakes and understand how to turn it to your advantage.” said Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of WAN-IFRA. “I am delighted by the support of OpenAI to help the newsrooms through the adoption of AI technologies to provide high-quality journalism that is the cornerstone of the news business,” he added.

“At OpenAI, we are committed to harnessing the transformative power of AI to expand opportunities broadly. This program is designed to turbocharge the capabilities of 128 newsrooms across Europe, Asia and Latin America in collaboration with WAN-IFRA,” said Tom Rubin, Chief of Intellectual Property and Content at OpenAI. “We are excited to collaborate with WAN-IFRA and news publishers worldwide to cultivate a healthy, sustainable ecosystem that promotes quality journalism.”

Program Outline and Outcomes

The accelerator program lasts three months per team and includes learning modules, hands-on workshops, a mini hackathon, and a showcase. The program will start with an in-person workshop for the participants and coaches to get to know each other and kick-start the AI prototyping project. Participants will leave the program with a clear idea and plan on how to roll out AI in their newsroom.

For more information, contact Martin Fröhlich, Director Digital Revenue Network WAN-IFRA, martin.froehlich@wan-ifra.org.

ABOUT THE 75TH WORLD NEWS MEDIA CONGRESS. The 75th World News Media Congress (WNMC), taking place from the 27th to the 29th May 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark is organised by WAN-IFRA – the World Association of News Publishers, in collaboration with the Danish Media Association/Danske Medier. The WNMC is the leading annual event for media leaders, bringing together 1100 editors and executives from over 75 countries to discuss challenges and opportunities for the global news media industry. This year’s Congress brings together our flagship events, including Digital Media Europe, to provide three summits, two study tours, workshops and access to international experts and case studies; something for everyone interested in Shaping the Future of News Media in the AI Era. wan-ifra.org/events/wnmc24

WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers around the world to operate independent media. We provide our members with expertise and services to innovate and prosper in a digital world and perform their crucial role in society. It derives its authority from its global network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and its legitimacy from its 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. See more at wan-ifra.org.