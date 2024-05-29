Registration Now Open for Free Summer Youth Programs at Owl Brook Hunter Education Center

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: 603-536-3954

Eric Geib: (603) 536-3954

May 29, 2024

Holderness, NH – Free youth day programs will be offered again this summer at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness. These programs give boys and girls ages 10–15 the chance to learn about shooting sports, bowhunting, and other outdoor skills. Sessions will be offered in July and August at Owl Brook, which is operated by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Pre-registration is required and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 16 participants per day, so register now by visiting Owl Brook Hunter Education Center | Hunting | New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (state.nh.us). There is no charge for these sessions.

Day programs will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, unless otherwise noted, beginning July 9 and ending August 1. Tuesdays will be for youth ages 10–12, and Thursdays will be for youth ages 13–15. Participants may register for one or more sessions and should bring their own bag lunch. All required forms should be downloaded during the registration process and returned to Owl Brook Hunter Education Center prior to attending.

Another popular offering is the Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification week, which will take place August 13–16, during which students have the opportunity to earn their Hunter Education/Bowhunter Education certification. Youth age 12–15 who attend and meet all requirements will receive their Hunter Education/Bowhunter Education Certification. To register visit Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).

Week 1: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Bowhunting/Archery Skills

Tuesday, July 9 (ages 10-12)

Thursday, July 11 (ages 13-15)

Week 2: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Introduction to Rifle and Shotgun

Tuesday, July 16 (ages 10-12)

Thursday July 18 (ages 13-15)

Week 3: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Navigation and Survival Skills

Tuesday, July 23 (ages 10-12)

Thursday, July 25 (ages 13-15)

Week 4: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Exploring the Outdoors

Tuesday, July 30 (ages 10-12)

Thursday, August 1 (ages 13-15)

Week 5: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Hunter/Bowhunter Education Certification Week

Students must attend all days listed and be 12 years old on or before August 16.

Tuesday, August 13 (ages 12-15)

Wednesday, August 14 (ages 12-15)

Thursday, August 15 (ages 12-15)

Friday, August 16 (ages 12-15)

“The Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is here to inspire young people to become involved in the outdoors,” said Tom Flynn, Program Manager at Owl Brook. “These free, skill-based summer workshops are a fun way to help them discover what it’s all about.”

The mission of the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center is to educate individuals in the knowledge, skills, and behaviors needed to become safe and responsible hunters, trappers, and stewards of the state’s natural resources. Its facilities include shooting ranges, classroom space, and interpretive trails. To learn more about Owl Brook, please visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center.

Activities at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center are made possible by Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration funds.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife and marine resources and their habitats. Visit www.huntnh.com.