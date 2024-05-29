TEXAS, May 29 - Comptroller Glenn Hegar and his wife, Dara, started planning for their children’s futures early, and they encourage other Texans to do the same.
FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR
Putting money away for your children’s college funds while paying everyday expenses can be a challenge. Comptroller Hegar invites Texas families to save for higher education costs, including by using 529 college savings plans.
You just read:
FISCAL NOTES: Practical Advice for College Savings on 529 Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.