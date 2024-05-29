Submit Release
FISCAL NOTES: Practical Advice for College Savings on 529 Day

TEXAS, May 29 - Comptroller Glenn Hegar and his wife, Dara, started planning for their children’s futures early, and they encourage other Texans to do the same.

FROM THE DESK OF GLENN HEGAR

Putting money away for your children’s college funds while paying everyday expenses can be a challenge. Comptroller Hegar invites Texas families to save for higher education costs, including by using 529 college savings plans.

